How this squirrel copes with the hot weather is the most relatable thing we’ve seen today

For some of the UK and Ireland, the hot weather has gone off the boil a little, but most people are still suffering under either relentless sunshine or ridiculous levels of humidity. Sometimes both.

One little squirrel has been providing those who aren’t coping well with some inspiration.

Insert your own ‘squirrels hiding their nuts’ joke.

Now that’s taking ‘airing your bits’ to a whole new level. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/PE4BpkbvxB — Emma Aitken 💝🦩🛍️ (@emmaaitkenF1) June 25, 2023

Squirrel living his best life — Samantha (@Taurenhunter123) June 24, 2023

Actual footage of me right now. pic.twitter.com/ZYCRqiNgyD — GΛLΛXƬ1KΛ (@Galaxt1ka) June 24, 2023

who can blame him♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/w4srwEkMpE — The Office of Glynn Atherton🦖 Chief Dino Wrangler (@crustilye) June 24, 2023

I am one with this squirrel. https://t.co/WhajSEevaK — Jo 🦋 (@ne2swJo) June 24, 2023

Don’t act like you wouldn’t do the same given the chance. https://t.co/67UAzbfvw3 — Colonel Nutz 🐿️ (@colonel_nutz) June 24, 2023

As someone pointed out …

Marilyn Monroe finally got a competitor https://t.co/8lkH4qf7Jo — Cath Spange 🐦 🌿🌻 (@CSpange) June 24, 2023

