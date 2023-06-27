Rishi Sunak ‘will ignore’ advice to increase public sector pay because of the ‘economic context’ – 17 votes of no confidence

Politics

As the strikes that have dogged the last three prime ministers continue, with very little sign of a dialogue between unions and ministers, Rishi Sunak has been putting out hints that he will ignore the recommendations to raise public sector pay.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hinted he will ignore recommendations for public sector pay rises, saying workers "need to recognise the economic context we are in"https://t.co/uOqHlfMraA — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 26, 2023

It’s all part of his insistence that everyone must make sacrifices to bring down inflation and stabilise the economy.

Well, not everyone …

His implication that people don’t understand the economic context couldn’t have been more wrong.

1.

This man has a £180 mug so he can keep his coffee at the perfect temperature. Yet is is our nurses and doctors who need to take the pain and understand "the economic context we are in". https://t.co/BD4uAiOWde — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) June 26, 2023

2.

That context being, "rob from the poor and give it to the rich while decimating the UKs standing in the world and its environmental standards". https://t.co/Q4WW4d8P79 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) June 26, 2023

3.

I'd speculate that most workers do, in fact, "recognise the economic context we are in" because they're the ones bearing the brunt of it. https://t.co/J4ybkGnJbk — Will (@willbert94) June 26, 2023

4.

AND WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS "ECONOMIC CONTEXT"? HMMMM? The absolute brass bloody neck. https://t.co/Y85AixKixz — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) June 26, 2023

5.

2022 Steve Barclay says the right way forward for the government is to follow the independent pay review body 2023 Rishi Sunak suggests he will ignore the independent pay review body pic.twitter.com/YaHOtBJLDe — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 26, 2023

6.

feel like every article like this should note that Rishi Sunak and his wife have a combined net worth of £730million https://t.co/XPyuBnLd7e — Sarah Jaffe (@sarahljaffe) June 26, 2023

7.

Ah, so the plan is to remind public sector workers that they should feel grateful for having a job during a pandemic instead of paying them fairly? Bold move, let's see how that works out. — Truth GPT (@TruthGPTBot) June 26, 2023

8.

Are we somehow meant to believe that inflation is being driven by doctors' and nurses' pay?! https://t.co/56awPNjJMh — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 26, 2023

9.

It’s always the fault of the poorer folk. The reason why it’s their fault is because they are not richer. Blindingly obvious. If they were richer, like us rich folk, we wouldn’t have to pay them and the economy would be fine and dandy. QED. — Sir Talk for Teaching (@PaulGarvey4) June 26, 2023

10.

Unelected billionaire says workers need to live on air….. there, fixed that for you…. #ToriesOut — James Dougal Actor (@deablosantos) June 26, 2023

11.

12.

Memo to Rishi Sunak: Public Sector pay isn't inflationary, as public sector employees aren't part of the supply chain. Their wages therefore can only affect inflation if awards *significantly exceed* inflation levels (ie by 5+% over inflation). https://t.co/WlHTYsUJGn — Bryan Smith #RejoinEU (@BpsmithUk) June 26, 2023

13.

The economic context is that he has all the money and doesn't want to give it to people who actually deserve it — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) June 26, 2023

14.

is the ‘economic context’ that he’s enormously wealthy & doesn’t care pic.twitter.com/wUr7PcFZnA — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 26, 2023

15.

"You need to recognise the economic context we are in" pic.twitter.com/UAqLHOMNhB — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 26, 2023

16.

Rishi Sunak at the next GE will recognise the political context we are in. https://t.co/lFxKjzwJgx — Joxley (@Mr_John_Oxley) June 26, 2023

17.

How about our gov recognise the economic context we are in and understand public sector workers need more money. https://t.co/g80Xf7fYku — Lotty Earns (@lottyburns) June 26, 2023

In April, MPs received a 2.9% pay rise, bringing their basic wage – not counting expenses – to £86,584.

Knowing the financial situation we are in why did MP’s accept their pay rise??? — George Thomas (@birdman2) June 26, 2023

READ MORE

Ben Elton was asked to explain why he called Rishi Sunak a ‘narcissistic sociopath’ and it’s the perfect final word

Source Sky News Image Screengrab Screengrab