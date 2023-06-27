Politics

Rishi Sunak ‘will ignore’ advice to increase public sector pay because of the ‘economic context’ – 17 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 27th, 2023

As the strikes that have dogged the last three prime ministers continue, with very little sign of a dialogue between unions and ministers, Rishi Sunak has been putting out hints that he will ignore the recommendations to raise public sector pay.

It’s all part of his insistence that everyone must make sacrifices to bring down inflation and stabilise the economy.

Well, not everyone

His implication that people don’t understand the economic context couldn’t have been more wrong.

In April, MPs received a 2.9% pay rise, bringing their basic wage – not counting expenses – to £86,584.

