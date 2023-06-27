Ozzy Man’s sweary review of ‘Tourist vs Kangaroo’ is as funny as it is NSFW

Animals

An American tourist recently went viral in Australia after having to defend himself against a young kangaroo.

The clip of the incident at Perth Zoo (originally shared by @brooke.so.hip) contains some very mild violence, but neither man nor kangaroo comes off badly.

What elevated the video to true comedy was the addition of a commentary by the unique and very sweary Ozzy Man.

“Personally, I think if ya taking advice from cockatoos, ya life isn’t going that well.”

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

I love how the ranger comes over and the kangaroo is like ah damn, I’m in trouble lol

Steph_BadmouthedMumma

The way the roo keeps looking at the camera, like it needs to make sure it’s still being recorded (gotta makes them Tiktok dollars 😂😂😂)

FibrofighterKerry

That Roo’s got some BEEF.

Kate

😂😂okay but hear me out …a fist battle 😅

Tayyiba Lewis

I’m weak from laughing 🤣🤣 glad it’s not me 😂😂😂😂😂

margaretcherrymags

What did they do to upset skippy so much?

Liz

Mate, this is hilarious. I live in Perth and love your work.

TroyCampbell983

I completely forgot they’re tripods.

Meg

I like the way the woman sneaked off 😂😂

Its Me David

Still …it could have been worse.

(Via)

