Ozzy Man’s sweary review of ‘Tourist vs Kangaroo’ is as funny as it is NSFW
An American tourist recently went viral in Australia after having to defend himself against a young kangaroo.
The clip of the incident at Perth Zoo (originally shared by @brooke.so.hip) contains some very mild violence, but neither man nor kangaroo comes off badly.
What elevated the video to true comedy was the addition of a commentary by the unique and very sweary Ozzy Man.
@ozzymanreviews Here’s me commentary on a bully kangaroo 🔊 #ozzymanreviews #ozzyman #kangaroo #australia #funnyvideos ♬ original sound – Ozzy Man Reviews
“Personally, I think if ya taking advice from cockatoos, ya life isn’t going that well.”
Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.
I love how the ranger comes over and the kangaroo is like ah damn, I’m in trouble lol
Steph_BadmouthedMumma
The way the roo keeps looking at the camera, like it needs to make sure it’s still being recorded (gotta makes them Tiktok dollars 😂😂😂)
FibrofighterKerry
That Roo’s got some BEEF.
Kate
😂😂okay but hear me out …a fist battle 😅
Tayyiba Lewis
I’m weak from laughing 🤣🤣 glad it’s not me 😂😂😂😂😂
margaretcherrymags
What did they do to upset skippy so much?
Liz
Mate, this is hilarious. I live in Perth and love your work.
TroyCampbell983
I completely forgot they’re tripods.
Meg
I like the way the woman sneaked off 😂😂
Its Me David
Still …it could have been worse.
