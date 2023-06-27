Nadine Dorries took aim at taxpayer-funded nurses going to Australia and irony is officially dead

Politics

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries – is she also a former MP yet? It’s so hard to tell – has been putting her spare time to good use by writing a column for the Daily Mail.

And it’s everything you’d expect from Dorries and so much more.

My ⁦@DailyMailUK⁩ column today. We tax payers pay half a million £ to train a doctor and when they are qualified, almost half of them from some medical schools head to Australia or NZ. Time to impose pay back! https://t.co/yX5WQvoEVq — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 27, 2023

Hmmm. People funded by the taxpayer who head off to Australia should be made to pay, you say?

And apart from all of these totally on-point responses …

Here is the real clue Nads – if the Government paid junior doctors effectively then they would remain in the UK – it is about recruitment and retention.

Drs themselves end up with around £100k debt and will have spent their years of training working in the NHS — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 27, 2023

Can’t imagine why they would want to leave the UK. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) June 27, 2023

Impose payback. That’s how you talk about your on the ground NHS staff. You lot are vile. — Dr Sandeep Bansal (@iDrSunny) June 27, 2023

… there were a load of other people all saying exactly the same – well, nearly exactly the same – thing.

Run that past me again Nadine, people take taxpayers' money to do a job but then just head off to Australia? https://t.co/VcuePrHVuB pic.twitter.com/oJAGeTSmTV — HENRY MORRIS 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) June 27, 2023

We taxpayers pay MPs £81k pa plus expeneses, which they pay to their family, only for them not to do their job but to write fot client newspapers or broadcast for client TV stations as 2nd & 3rd jobs https://t.co/unhdzdIWwe — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 27, 2023

Just a reminder that Nadine Dorries trained to be a nurse “at the cost of the taxpayer”, with no fees for nursing school, and then still only managed to work for the NHS for 3 years before swanning off to industry. The worst kind of hypocrite. https://t.co/A3a5iiKPxX — Matthew Evans (@Neuro_Matt) June 27, 2023

Yeah imagine being asked to do a job for the taxpayer but then throwing a tantrum and quitting because you didn’t get exactly what you want. What sort of feckless toddler would do something like that? https://t.co/tZEYTr2n92 — Zack Ferguson (@zackferguson) June 27, 2023

When are you going to actually resign as an MP and stop charging the taxpayer for your time while raking in a huge pile of cash from the Daily Mail, Nadine? https://t.co/hHEmaKuN49 — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) June 27, 2023

A couple of points:

1. Are we going to 'payback' all the doctors who come to work here having done their training elsewhere? Because there's fuckloads of them.

2. Are you going to 'payback' all the MP salary you've been paid while you sit on your fat arse and moonlight elsewhere? https://t.co/jA7rssgZeb — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) June 27, 2023

To conclude …

The ‘self awareness’ of your tweet…. pic.twitter.com/1EDLC6nlKz — Political Satirical 🏳️‍🌈 Adult Content Warning (@satirical_p) June 27, 2023

RIP irony.

Source Twitter @NadineDorries