Politics

Nadine Dorries took aim at taxpayer-funded nurses going to Australia and irony is officially dead

John Plunkett. Updated June 27th, 2023

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries – is she also a former MP yet? It’s so hard to tell – has been putting her spare time to good use by writing a column for the Daily Mail.

And it’s everything you’d expect from Dorries and so much more.

Hmmm. People funded by the taxpayer who head off to Australia should be made to pay, you say?

And apart from all of these totally on-point responses …

… there were a load of other people all saying exactly the same – well, nearly exactly the same – thing.

To conclude …

RIP irony.

Source Twitter @NadineDorries