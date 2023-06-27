Donald Trump took aim at a rival’s weight and Chris Christie’s response was everything

US

It remains to be seen whether Donald Trump will end up in prison or back in the White House – could he do a house share? – but in the meantime some things never change.

Like the personal insults he levels at everyone and anyone who might get in his way, in this case former New Jersey governor and rival Chris Christie.

Here’s what Christie, a former Trump ally turned presidential hopeful, told Fox News in an exchange which went wildly viral.

Question: Trump took aim at your weight. What’s your reaction to that? Christie: Oh like he’s some Adonis? He should take a look in the mirror every once in a while, maybe he would drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms pic.twitter.com/11K34HQCv3 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

10/10, no notes.

BOOM. Chris Christie responds to Donald Trump mocking his weight: “Oh like he’s some Adonis?…He should take a look in the mirror every once in a while” pic.twitter.com/WZPvN0puSU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 25, 2023

Chris Christie on a vendetta against trump is by far my favorite Chris Christie — Jeremy Gold (@chicagoterp) June 25, 2023

Chris Christie is remarkably good at talking like an actual human being for a politician pic.twitter.com/F2zsmj2n2s — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 27, 2023

I’m no Christie fan but it is refreshing to see at least one Republican who isn’t afraid to stand up to him like this. — Ben Wyatt Earp ☕️ (@flimflamsammy) June 25, 2023

Yeah, he was an "enabler" for four years, or more. But he's unleashed now. He's a little like Emilia, the most gratifying character in all of literature — blurting out the truth at the end of "Othello." Christie is the Republican who, at long last, is doing the necessary. https://t.co/fRMPzM5KX9 — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) June 25, 2023

I might have to donate a couple of bucks to Christie, just to make sure he meets the 40K individual donor threshold to be able to be in the Republican debate.

He's the only R who will rip trump a new one 🤣 https://t.co/VCSqLDD2rW — Terri Loves America 🟧💙💔🟦 (@ProudAFAmerican) June 25, 2023

Source Twitter @Acyn