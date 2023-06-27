US

Donald Trump took aim at a rival’s weight and Chris Christie’s response was everything

John Plunkett. Updated June 27th, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Donald Trump will end up in prison or back in the White House – could he do a house share? – but in the meantime some things never change.

Like the personal insults he levels at everyone and anyone who might get in his way, in this case former New Jersey governor and rival Chris Christie.

Here’s what Christie, a former Trump ally turned presidential hopeful, told Fox News in an exchange which went wildly viral.

10/10, no notes.

Source Twitter @Acyn