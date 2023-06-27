Watch how this Belgian shot putter tackled the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo saved her team from being kicked out of the European Championships by changing disciplines for one event.
When Belgium couldn’t field anyone to run the 100-metre hurdles, the team ran the risk of being disqualified, so she stepped up. In fact, she stepped up and stepped over. Here’s how that looked.
@sports.illustrated Jolien Maliga Boumkwo helped her team earn two points by participating 👏 (via @TopatletiekLive | Twitter) #hurdles #belgium #europeanchampionship #shotput #run ♬ original sound – Sports Illustrated
We like her style. She knew her limitations, but she got on with it and ticked the boxes that matter. She finished 19 seconds behind the winner, Teresa Errandonea, and she didn’t knock over a single hurdle.
Now she can put she ‘ran hurdles at a World event’ on her resume.
K8T Whitt
Running an event you don’t do is very brave.
vital_late
She didn’t even kick any over and I know I would have.
Tasha
Her technique isn’t half bad and she ran hard! I love this!
Aaron
I was hoping for a roar of applause when she finished.
Don Kim
I would have face planted over the first one 😂
Danielle The SC Realtor
That’s a teammate baby!!!
Dino Odino
I’m laughing but only because it’s adorable. It’s exactly the amount of effort I would have put in to it as well 😂.
Desipens
She has no plans to make the swap permanent.
