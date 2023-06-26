This tale from Elton John’s memoir has gone viral again and it’s just incredible

Celebrity

This tale from Elton John’s memoir has just gone viral again after his triumphant closing set at Glastonbury on Sunday.

And it’s everything you’d hope and expect from an anecdote from the great man. Multiplied by about 10.

It was shared on Twitter by @mrcarl_woodward who said: ‘I often think about Elton John’s memoir.’

I often think about Elton John’s memoir pic.twitter.com/ExnwkkurjV — Carl Woodward (@mrcarl_woodward) June 25, 2023

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

‘An actual tram.’

And it prompted lots of love and hilarity on Twitter.

“And… did I buy the Chinooks?” — Ronnie Gill (@RonnieGill86) June 25, 2023

😂😂😂 I loved his story of yelling at staff to get someone to stop the wind blowing around a circular hotel & realising he really had lost the plot. — SheilaG (@SheilaGray57) June 25, 2023

We’ve all done it. — cort (@WSAGcort) June 25, 2023

But the final word went to @mrcarl_woodward who sent the tale viral. Because – look!

🚨 the tram is in his garden and used as an office – I can’t 💀 @googleearth pic.twitter.com/cTFrHwxrjv — Carl Woodward (@mrcarl_woodward) June 26, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

I was today years old when I found out Elton John randomly bought a Melbourne tram one night from England while in the throes of a cocaine-fuelled fever-dream spending-spree. Wild. https://t.co/JvrZ5cRqgE — Vaxine Beneba Clarke (@slamup) June 26, 2023

And if you haven’t already read Me by Elton John, how good is it? This good.

