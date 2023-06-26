Surely the funniest and most unnerving 6 seconds of Donald Trump you’ll see (this week, at least)
Sometimes a clip is best left without context, and this is surely one of those occasions.
The only context you need is the obvious one – it’s Donald Trump. And, well, watch.
Now there’s a ringtone!
It drew just the amount of scorn – and concern – that you’d expect.
1.
I apologize in advance—truly—but I saw this and so now you have to see it.
Again, I’m sorry 😅pic.twitter.com/Ks4A459tvH
2.
Is Rudy under the podium? 🤔🧐😂
3.
This person is not well. https://t.co/XPrTK9UrYh
4.
Must we watch Trump have a Bowell movement on stage?
— Michael (@Michael16304480) June 26, 2023
5.
Donald Trump’s best defense is to plead insanity
pic.twitter.com/VUBmAJ0WCR
6.
I can’t believe this fucking idiot was president and even more unbelievable, is that this fucking clown is running again & is the leading GOP candidate. pic.twitter.com/ZEmGL6WQCM
7.
They equipped the stage with a toilet for him?pic.twitter.com/voGbCmdOzA
8.
Like I said last night, anyone who has ever spent any amount of time around someone addicted to drugs knows what is going on. https://t.co/DnBMIkY0Zx
9.
And just in case you were wondering …
Is there any context? Or he's cracked?
I believe he’s mocking RFK Jr and his weight lifting today.
What, this weight lifting?
RFK Jr. is probably the most jacked presidential candidate we’ve ever had.pic.twitter.com/HYY1omN3Uq
Last word to this person.
First poop after 5 days at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/Iz7n7TnaZA
Source Twitter @Acyn