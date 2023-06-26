Surely the funniest and most unnerving 6 seconds of Donald Trump you’ll see (this week, at least)

US

Sometimes a clip is best left without context, and this is surely one of those occasions.

The only context you need is the obvious one – it’s Donald Trump. And, well, watch.

Now there’s a ringtone!

It drew just the amount of scorn – and concern – that you’d expect.

I apologize in advance—truly—but I saw this and so now you have to see it. Again, I’m sorry 😅pic.twitter.com/Ks4A459tvH — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) June 26, 2023

Is Rudy under the podium? 🤔🧐😂 — Rob Page (@Rob_Page87) June 26, 2023

This person is not well. https://t.co/XPrTK9UrYh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 26, 2023

Must we watch Trump have a Bowell movement on stage? — Michael (@Michael16304480) June 26, 2023

Donald Trump’s best defense is to plead insanity

pic.twitter.com/VUBmAJ0WCR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 26, 2023

I can’t believe this fucking idiot was president and even more unbelievable, is that this fucking clown is running again & is the leading GOP candidate. pic.twitter.com/ZEmGL6WQCM — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) June 26, 2023

They equipped the stage with a toilet for him?pic.twitter.com/voGbCmdOzA — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧 (@piyushmittal) June 26, 2023

Like I said last night, anyone who has ever spent any amount of time around someone addicted to drugs knows what is going on. https://t.co/DnBMIkY0Zx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2023

And just in case you were wondering …

Is there any context? Or he's cracked? — Cathy Heyworth Harris (@CathyHeyworth) June 26, 2023

I believe he’s mocking RFK Jr and his weight lifting today. — Jason’s Blue Advocacy (@j_blue_advocacy) June 26, 2023

What, this weight lifting?

RFK Jr. is probably the most jacked presidential candidate we’ve ever had.pic.twitter.com/HYY1omN3Uq — SOVEREIGN BRAH 🇺🇸🏛️⚡️ (@sovereignbrah) June 24, 2023

Last word to this person.

First poop after 5 days at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/Iz7n7TnaZA — Garby (@Atlantis252) June 26, 2023

Source Twitter @Acyn