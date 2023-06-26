Our 26 favourite jokes and memes about the Glastonbury Festival

Entertainment

Glastonbury is over, and even if you weren’t at it, you can hardly have missed it if you were near a TV or social media.

People were surprised by Brandon Flowers‘ new look.

"I'm travelling to Glastonbury, where my Bradshaw's guide tells me there is a music festival." pic.twitter.com/cKv9XED5ws — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) June 25, 2023

Elton John brought the tent down.

When you’re 76, doing a 2 hour set of hit after hit at Glastonbury, paying tribute to a fellow icon George Michael… and teens in the crowd are lapping up every song and singing every word. It doesn’t get much better than Elton John. What a special night! — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) June 25, 2023

And Rick Astley? Well, Rick’s just the coolest man alive.

I didn’t know how much I needed to see Rick Astley crushing AC/DC’s "Highway to Hell" and the drums at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/el650jBSNB — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 25, 2023

Here’s just a sample of the Glastonbury tweets that flooded Twitter all weekend.

1.

Love seeing legends reunite at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/wDwpkxZVfA — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 25, 2023

2.

If this was my last ever UK show, I’d finish on ‘Can you feel the love tonight’ then announce a real lion as a guest and release it into the crowd as a truly memorable finish. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 25, 2023

3.

I may be the only person who came home from Glastonbury to watch #EltonJohn's set on TV instead. I couldn't risk standing behind a 7 foot guy with his girlfriend balancing on his head whilst dying for a wee. — Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) June 25, 2023

4.

Another Glastonbury flag for the ages. pic.twitter.com/HUikl4YKxR — Nick Calder Hall – in my rebrand era. (@NickScottNolan) June 25, 2023

5.

Elton John and that Glastonbury audience currently doing more to make me like my country than anything our crappy fucking government has managed in 13 years. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 25, 2023

6.

Dave Grohl watching Glastonbury clips when he gets home pic.twitter.com/aTH3t6XMq1 — Gaz (@zigic_stardust) June 25, 2023

7.

8.

It’s a shame that Axl Rose hasn’t sounded his best but I’ll give Guns N’ Roses their due. They’re in their 60s and have played on stage for over 2 hours. I’m only 47 and would definitely have needed a cup of tea and a sit down halfway through.#Glastonbury #GunsNRoses — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 24, 2023

9.

Just had a Pavlovian reaction to Sweet Child Of Mine and instinctively went to get more sausage rolls from the wedding buffet table #Glastonbury — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 24, 2023

10.

My kids have been moaning all week that they want to go to Glastonbury so this weekend I've tried to recreate it for them at home. No washing, they have a toilet for a bucket, a tent in the garden and I'm charging them £32 for a bottle of water! — Meriel (@MerielMyers) June 25, 2023

11.

So tired and sore after the first night of Glastonbury. Didn’t get to sleep until gone 2am after watching the headliner. Feel like I need a week to recover and it was only the first night. Not sure how I’m going to get through another day of it but it’s a great atmosphere so we… — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 24, 2023

12.

*squints* How did she get back here ? pic.twitter.com/cuXKg9EGPK — Stephanie (@StephanieYeboah) June 24, 2023

13.