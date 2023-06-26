Joe Lycett had the very best response to critics of Ben Elton’s Rishi Sunak broadside

Celebrity

As you’ll have seen elsewhere by now, Ben Elton went wildly viral at the weekend with his excoriating takedown of prime minister Rishi Sunak on Laura Kuennsberg’s BBC1 show.

Ben Elton lets rip. 🔥🔥🔥 "Rishi Sunak was just dripping with vanity"#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/2wcrocaPF8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 25, 2023

And it prompted an entirely predictable foaming at the mouth from all the usual suspects – Young Conservatives, Tory MPs, former tabloid newspaper editors – who suggested Elton had no place to air his views on the BBC.

Unfortunately we’ve got no space for them here, but we do have space for Joe Lycett – no stranger to Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC show, obviously – who had the perfect final word.

I’m SICK AND TIRED of hearing from so called ‘comedians’ on political shows!!! These are for serious people like Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab!!! Ben Elton should be ASHAMED and JAILED. https://t.co/RnOhgqYgUi — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 25, 2023

Nailed it.

That’s how very right wing you are. 😂 — The Grit (@theGrit_music) June 25, 2023

Wondered how long it would be before we heard from right wing @joelycett — Tony Pollard (@ProfTonyPollard) June 25, 2023

And in the unlikely case you need reminding (or just want to enjoy it again …)

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

To conclude …

It seems it takes a comedian to come on and expose the Conservatives for what they are on a BBC political show. Firstly Joe Lycett ripped Liz Truss to shreds while all around her applauded and today Ben Elton eviscerated Sunak. https://t.co/ZGIJ6ffb0X — Paul 🇪🇺 (@the_frypod) June 25, 2023

