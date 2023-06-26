This good boy has the best neighbour – or is the best neighbour
Over on r/funny, u/Matt_Odium has shared this cute video of a little to and fro between neighbours.
Dream Neighbour
by u/Matt_Odlum in funny
They’re both adorable. Not too sure about that music, though.
Here’s what Redditors thought of the arrangement.
Love it. Any dog that is good at dropping the ball during fetch deserves all the throws.
cskoogs1
Imagine looking outside and seeing a stranger playing with your dog from the other side of the fence.
I’d probably invite them over haha.
Paradox_Dolphin
Every time his nose pokes through with the ball I smile.
ScreamThyLastScream
BALL IS LIFE!
Gzander
Our dog would not be smart enough to figure this out.
Sleeper_54
Lepke2011 had a little neighbour-envy.
Definitely a “dream neighbor!” The last time I tried to give my neighbor tummy rubs he slapped me with a restraining order!
Source r/funny Image Screengrab