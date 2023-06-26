One Glastonbury-goer’s struggle to pay proper homage to Guns N’Roses provided some lighter relief

Entertainment

In a festival that always gives us many very special moments, a simple failure of equipment has somehow managed to push its way into the list of trending topics for Glastonbury 2023.

And it wasn’t even on any of the stages,

This guy struggling with his lighter during #GunsNRoses is ace#Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/eI47mYvlC0 — Danny Fenna (@Fennabahce_85) June 24, 2023

The lights, they do not shine so bright, Axl. Not all of them, anyway.

Anyone who’s tried to use a disposable lighter will understand his frustration – but it isn’t usually caught on camera for a global audience of millions.

Twitter reacted.

1.

Gary Barlow having a shocker in the crowd at Guns n Roses there pic.twitter.com/kqc4Er0zTX — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 25, 2023

2.

I hope this bloke’s bought a new lighter for Candle In The Wind. #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/7S4XKpw28O — Moog (@a_toots) June 25, 2023

3.

I saw this at the time and laughed so hard, his little face at the end! https://t.co/s42bdj3Rqi — Doug Strider 🚀 (@DougStrider) June 25, 2023

4.

TV gold, but BBC low-key did our man dirty here. 🤣 https://t.co/jjBQAxBNco — Tendai Chetse 🇿🇼 🇬🇧 (@TendaiChetse) June 25, 2023

5.

6.

The guy giving up trying to wave his lighter for Guns N Roses has been the highlight of my Glastonbury TV coverage so far. — Liam Bennett (@ljkbennett) June 24, 2023

7.

Give the guy credit for keeping it old school https://t.co/XMJHpqVJXB — Neil (@H0rr0r0fDracula) June 24, 2023

8.

I have never related to anyone more. https://t.co/c8nkUnr8Ib — Mari Biscuits (@MariBiscuits) June 25, 2023

It was almost inevitable that news of his internet fame would make its way back to the man himself – Toby Hazlewood.

We look forward to seeing the ad campaign.

READ MORE

A Glastonbury-goer’s response to this ‘rollers’ question is hilarious and totally adorable

Source Danny Fenna Image Screengrab