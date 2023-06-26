Entertainment

One Glastonbury-goer’s struggle to pay proper homage to Guns N’Roses provided some lighter relief

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 26th, 2023

In a festival that always gives us many very special moments, a simple failure of equipment has somehow managed to push its way into the list of trending topics for Glastonbury 2023.

And it wasn’t even on any of the stages,

The lights, they do not shine so bright, Axl. Not all of them, anyway.

Anyone who’s tried to use a disposable lighter will understand his frustration – but it isn’t usually caught on camera for a global audience of millions.

Twitter reacted.

It was almost inevitable that news of his internet fame would make its way back to the man himself – Toby Hazlewood.

We look forward to seeing the ad campaign.

