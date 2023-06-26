Celebrity

Ben Elton’s devastating takedown of Rishi Sunak is 100 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2023

It’s nine months or so since Ben Elton put on his sparkly suit back on for a one-off return of Channel 4’s magnificent Friday Night Live.

And he was back on our screens on Sunday with another monologue that was just as blistering as anything the great man came up with in the show’s heyday.

Except this time it was Sunday Morning Live, specifically the Laura Kuenssberg show on BBC1, where he was asked for this thoughts on prime minister Rishi Sunak, and it was 100 seconds very well spent.

Roll the credits!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

We’re not sure if Elton had a particular Sunak exchange when he talked about the PM’s ‘Extraordinary Orwellian and meaningless, evasive word salad’ but maybe it was this, from earlier on in Sunday’s show.

To conclude, over to LBC’s James O’Brien …

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK