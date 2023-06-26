Ben Elton’s devastating takedown of Rishi Sunak is 100 seconds very well spent

Celebrity

It’s nine months or so since Ben Elton put on his sparkly suit back on for a one-off return of Channel 4’s magnificent Friday Night Live.

And he was back on our screens on Sunday with another monologue that was just as blistering as anything the great man came up with in the show’s heyday.

Except this time it was Sunday Morning Live, specifically the Laura Kuenssberg show on BBC1, where he was asked for this thoughts on prime minister Rishi Sunak, and it was 100 seconds very well spent.

Ben Elton lets rip. 🔥🔥🔥 "Rishi Sunak was just dripping with vanity"#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/2wcrocaPF8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 25, 2023

Roll the credits!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

“He owes us honesty, and he gave us none… he’s literally dripping with vanity” Ben Elton knocks my wordsmithery into a cocked hat with this deliciously on point deconstruction/destruction of Rishi Sunak #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/ab4v7l5lbB — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 25, 2023

2.

I'm putting Ben Elton down as 'undecided'. #bbclaurakpic.twitter.com/Ujko3PJrrx — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 25, 2023

3.

Love this from Ben Elton on the BBC… More of this please. pic.twitter.com/Ta6njRFDAI — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 25, 2023

4.

Here’s Ben Elton hitting a nail squarely on the head!! This is a blistering assessment of a man who’s gaslighting the country. 👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AxGNZO5go7 — Nick O'Donnell (@gnickodonnell) June 25, 2023

5.

Good ol' Ben. Word perfect as ever https://t.co/n5ix8h23lO — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS #GeneralElectionNow (@SueSuezep) June 25, 2023

6.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss: Ben Elton on @bbclaurak says Sunak is “as much of a mendacious, narcissistic sociopath as his previous boss.” The hard of thinking might disagree. pic.twitter.com/Gio01OF7O2 https://t.co/nqrxvl2P5D — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) June 25, 2023

7.

Ben Elton absolutely nails it, so articulate, so passionate and just so right!pic.twitter.com/1GvLiBbLyU — Bob (@bobrmitchell) June 25, 2023

8.

Fair to say my Sunday tipple gets raised to Ben Elton today 👌🏼🥃 He’s captured here all of what the little twerp Sunak is… and some! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/e4A9HX24et — Monts 🌴🌏 (@jardinmondial) June 25, 2023

9.

Ben Elton lays into Rishi Sunak in breathtaking fashion.

(Watch til the end)

pic.twitter.com/RHyjC84m2Y — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) June 25, 2023

10.

"Extraordinary Orwellian and meaningless, evasive word salad." WATCH THIS 🔥🔥 Deadly accurate from Ben Elton, superb evisceration of Rishi Sunak & the Tories (venally self-motivated) #ToriesOut353 #bbclaurak https://t.co/58MXnAUSpZ — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) June 25, 2023

11.

If you watch just ONE thing today, watch this. https://t.co/i7Qy9HKDbs — Jason Pedlow 💙 (@JasonPedlow) June 25, 2023

We’re not sure if Elton had a particular Sunak exchange when he talked about the PM’s ‘Extraordinary Orwellian and meaningless, evasive word salad’ but maybe it was this, from earlier on in Sunday’s show.

To conclude, over to LBC’s James O’Brien …

The calculations in his life have always been pretty simple, I think. How to ace exams, how to be head boy, how to get in to Oxford, how to get on Stanford’s MBA, how to make a ton of cash, how to become an MP, even how to become PM. And fair play to him. But he can’t do complex. https://t.co/bzHTdnblsV — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 25, 2023

