Ben Elton was asked to explain why he called Rishi Sunak a ‘narcissistic sociopath’ and it’s the perfect final word

Here’s the only last word you need on the mild brouhaha that greeted Ben Elton’s appearance on Laura Kuennsberg’s Sunday morning show on BBC1.

You remember, the one in which he called Rishi Sunak an ‘narcissistic sociopath’.

Ben Elton lets rip. 🔥🔥🔥 "Rishi Sunak was just dripping with vanity"#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/2wcrocaPF8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 25, 2023

We mention it again because Elton was asked about it on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show on Monday morning and his response was beautifully put – as you might expect – and surely the perfect final word on the matter.

'It just happened… What I heard was a word salad of evasion and quarter truths and mendacity and I got angry.' Comedian Ben Elton tells @NickFerrariLBC that he 'didn't set out to mug the PM' when he called him a 'narcissistic sociopath' on the BBC yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MY1EqofZFq — LBC (@LBC) June 26, 2023

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Why is he being asked to explain himself ? — Lesley McGilvary (@lesleymac46) June 26, 2023

The level of outrage at government criticism is far more concerning than Ben Elton being what he has always been. A thoughtful commentator with progressive views, calling out an establishment that, frankly, deserves calling out.pic.twitter.com/FqKFK6QXYR — Dale ❄️ 🔶 (@ActivistIndoor) June 26, 2023

I was hoping Ben was on with JOB, but seeing him take apart Rishi in front of Ferrari is even better 👏 — James Steel (@Jamessteel2008) June 26, 2023

Ben Elton speaks for me. Utter bollox from Sunak that ignores everything that has brought us to this point… now ‘hold your nerve’ #Sunakered pic.twitter.com/mi5xXshXLf — JPC (@jpxan71) June 26, 2023

Why are all the “journos” politicians getting all cross with someone who is NOT afraid to call it like it is. The Sunak interview was shockingly bad — Sue (🧬🇮🇪🇳🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿) (@sue_2021) June 26, 2023

People don't have to justify criticism of the government. This isn't a dictatorship. https://t.co/tFlwEOvtHQ — John 🌱💚🌏🕊️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🐈‍⬛ (@johnwiththatcat) June 26, 2023

