Celebrity

Ben Elton was asked to explain why he called Rishi Sunak a ‘narcissistic sociopath’ and it’s the perfect final word

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2023

Here’s the only last word you need on the mild brouhaha that greeted Ben Elton’s appearance on Laura Kuennsberg’s Sunday morning show on BBC1.

You remember, the one in which he called Rishi Sunak an ‘narcissistic sociopath’.

We mention it again because Elton was asked about it on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show on Monday morning and his response was beautifully put – as you might expect – and surely the perfect final word on the matter.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Source Twitter @LBC