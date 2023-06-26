17 times r/NotMyJob showcased the spirit of ‘Can’t be bothered’

Pics

The r/NotMyJob forum is a collection of pictures showing the evidence of people who couldn’t be bothered doing things properly, or as the forum description puts it –

Well played.

We picked some we thought really captured the spirit of the forum – and that ‘can’t be bothered’ attitude.

1. For storing pencils



2. Could at least have written ‘draig’



3. At least they were honest



4. To keep you in the loop



5. That’ll bum people out



6. He can even play when it’s waterlogged



7. Don’t dead open inside



8. Made using what?



9. Not very Disney



10. Eat plenty of fibre



11. It would have been easier to move the rock



12. Reserved for a baby trying to get out of a bath?



13. Seamless



14. Cover all bases



15. Thanks for the discount, Grant



16. What could possibly go wrong?



17. Hang on …



Robots are going to take over the world.

The robots:

