The funniest and most brutal comments about this massive burger

Pics

When u/steve_1313 made this pretty stacked burger, he shared a pic of it to r/FoodPorn with the question –

It’s not too big, right?

What do you think?

Sadly, for Steve, Redditors weren’t too keen on his dish – and not just because of its size.

You boil those patties?

Stunning_6905

I am high and would not eat it. And burgers are my favorite food.

CourtesyFlesh

My ex told me size doesn’t matter.

Whatsupboo

What’s the gakk that looks like brain slices?

saboom

Tall burgers are stupid burgers, just saying.

tcon542

Does it come with a defibrillator??

Neither_Presence522

I could finish this in 3-4 business days

OK_Philosopher_9216

“How am I supposed to eat this? I am not a pelican!”

Nani_the_fock

It wasn’t all bad, though. clocoport gave it a vote of confidence – kind of.

A bit of jaw dislocation can’t hurt anybody.



Source r/FoodPorn Image r/FoodPorn, Pixabay