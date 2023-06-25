The Glastonbury crowd supporting Lewis Capaldi through a difficult moment was truly special

Celebrity

Glastonbury is such a diverse festival that it always has a mixture of joyful, nostalgic, uplifting and even shocking moments – sometimes all at once. A few minutes on Saturday will have brought a tear to many an eye and put a little joy into plenty of hearts.

When Lewis Capaldi‘s Tourette’s syndrome temporarily made it more difficult for him to sing, the crowd stepped up – and it was heart-wrenching, but beautiful.

ThatRobRose shared the clip on Twitter.

Losing his voice, ticks taking over, he battled through and the crowd lifted him up. What a set #LewisCapaldi absolutely incredible #glastonbury2023 moment pic.twitter.com/BIWv8ZC6F4 — ThatRobRose (@thatrobrose) June 24, 2023

That’s how you know the audience loves you – and that they can carry a tune.

It was his first public performance since sharing this very frank update on his health.

People were truly moved by the special moment.

Beautifully heartbreaking and brilliant https://t.co/V5ibrKZJWE — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 24, 2023

Lovely @LewisCapaldi is such a kind, sweet talented fellla – and you can see how much everyone loves him❤️ https://t.co/zM3zMzuYD9 — Lorraine (@reallorraine) June 24, 2023

Special moment at #Glastonbury as the crowd help Lewis Capaldi ❤️pic.twitter.com/tW8UxM6FW5 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 24, 2023

Well isn't that Lewis Capaldi thing just the best thing.xx — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 24, 2023

The crowd coming together with Lewis Capaldi to lift him up as he was struggling is honestly beautiful. I hope he gets a good rest and comes back when he feels ready. He’s a good guy. pic.twitter.com/BpxIYKYVuv — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 25, 2023

watching the Lewis Capaldi crowd support him when he was having a tough time and all the people with messages of love the work of Billy Nomates plus the people I met at @felixstowebook all remind me there is much loveliness in the world — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) June 25, 2023

This has broke and mended my heart in one hit https://t.co/M5E0Y7P0r7 — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) June 25, 2023

I was diagnosed at 16, so for me personally this was amazing to watch. Hopefully this shows how uncontrollable Tics can be and how it literally PHYSICALLY affects how you live and work day to day. The fact this happened on a stage like this could be so inspiring. Hope Lewis is ok https://t.co/jCjzHrBcTT — Ben (@BenHindley) June 24, 2023

@MillraceGlamp summed it up.

Absolutely mesmerizing! @LewisCapaldi's resilience and talent shone through, even in the face of adversity. The way he owned the stage and connected with the crowd was truly magical. Moments like these remind us of the power of music to unite and uplift. #Glastonbury2023 — Luke | Ireland 🇮🇪 (@MillraceGlamp) June 24, 2023

Elton John may be the one asking Can You Feel the Love Tonight? but it was Lewis Capaldi’s audience that definitively answered the question. We wish him well and hope he has the time and space to rest and recover.



