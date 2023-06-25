Celebrity

The Glastonbury crowd supporting Lewis Capaldi through a difficult moment was truly special

Poke Staff. Updated June 25th, 2023

Glastonbury is such a diverse festival that it always has a mixture of joyful, nostalgic, uplifting and even shocking moments – sometimes all at once. A few minutes on Saturday will have brought a tear to many an eye and put a little joy into plenty of hearts.

When Lewis Capaldi‘s Tourette’s syndrome temporarily made it more difficult for him to sing, the crowd stepped up – and it was heart-wrenching, but beautiful.

ThatRobRose shared the clip on Twitter.

That’s how you know the audience loves you – and that they can carry a tune.

It was his first public performance since sharing this very frank update on his health.

People were truly moved by the special moment.

@MillraceGlamp summed it up.

Elton John may be the one asking Can You Feel the Love Tonight? but it was Lewis Capaldi’s audience that definitively answered the question. We wish him well and hope he has the time and space to rest and recover.

