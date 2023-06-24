Celebrity

The sign language interpreter rocking out to the Foo Fighters might be the best Glastonbury moment ever

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2023

It’s all very well if you’re lucky enough to actually go to Glastonbury, but there are downsides – the cost, obviously – and the fact you have to camp (maybe that’s just us).

But the biggest downside of all is you wouldn’t have been able to watch the BBC’s sign language interpreter enjoying – really enjoying – the Foo Fighters surprise (ish) performance on Friday night.

If you haven’t seen Vicky Pannell (and Dave Grohl) in action then you’re in for a treat. And if you have you’ll definitely want to watch it again.

Encore!

There’s a British Sign Language (BSL) stream on the BBC iPlayer throughout the festival, which is surely the only place to watch Guns N’ Roses on Saturday night.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for them on Twitter.

You can find Vicky on Twitter here!

(And it turned out she wasn’t the only sign language interpreter on duty on Friday night).

Bravo everyone.

Source Twitter @stephCP1975