The sign language interpreter rocking out to the Foo Fighters might be the best Glastonbury moment ever

It’s all very well if you’re lucky enough to actually go to Glastonbury, but there are downsides – the cost, obviously – and the fact you have to camp (maybe that’s just us).

But the biggest downside of all is you wouldn’t have been able to watch the BBC’s sign language interpreter enjoying – really enjoying – the Foo Fighters surprise (ish) performance on Friday night.

If you haven’t seen Vicky Pannell (and Dave Grohl) in action then you’re in for a treat. And if you have you’ll definitely want to watch it again.

The sign language lady on #Glastonbury23 for the Foo Fighters is amazing. pic.twitter.com/s44NiaegBY — stephanie cowley (@stephCP1975) June 23, 2023

There’s a British Sign Language (BSL) stream on the BBC iPlayer throughout the festival, which is surely the only place to watch Guns N’ Roses on Saturday night.

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for them on Twitter.

did you capture the part when he said, “come on you motherfuckers!” cos I really want to see what that is in sign — Billion Dollar Brain (@harryhpalmer) June 23, 2023

We are witnessing the birth of a star. And The Foos, obvs. — League Of Steve BLUE TICK (@league_of_steve) June 23, 2023

Pretender, in sign language. 👏👏

What a brilliant Foo performance. Bring on December in Australia 🙌 https://t.co/HWhxNcrKUj — Muz De Sac (@MuzzaDavo) June 23, 2023

All sign language interpreters are amazing, just some more than others! — Wrighty (@neilwrightlegal) June 23, 2023

She needs her own slot on stage.💃 https://t.co/UjTKHSUKWv — sandra (@mrsDugskullery) June 23, 2023

You can find Vicky on Twitter here!

(And it turned out she wasn’t the only sign language interpreter on duty on Friday night).

This has got Glastonbury of to a great start. Foo Fighters with sign language pic.twitter.com/8bbbfWXqKu — Chris Meaker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@chrismeaker29) June 23, 2023

