Having a bad day? At least you didn’t do this to your car – we hope

Was your milk too sour for a morning cuppa? Did the cat wake you up with a dead mouse? Or worse …half a dead mouse? Console yourself with the fact that you (almost certainly) aren’t this unfortunate guy.

On second thoughts, he’s actually quite fortunate, because that could have been a lot worse.

The post shared by u/uchman365 has had nearly 15,000 upvotes in just a few hours, picking up lots of comments like these –

How much air did you try to put in the tire, sir? I dunno… all of it?

Broote

Was trying to get it to 100% PSI.

SyracuseDA9

Knew a guy once who did that, but with engine oil. Filled it till the crank case was full.

subma-fuckin-rine

Went better than I expected. He walked away from it unharmed.

coop008

WAIT A MINUTE I’M JUST GOING TO LOOK FOR MY HEARING.

Idontbleaveit

Just ain’t a Goodyear for him.

Tom208

He looks kinda tyred.

FalcoonM

He got Dun-Pops

Nuker-79

Insurance: you did what???

Illustrious-Wash3713

Okay, that’s enough on the front right.

Brandi_Iove

Chaplings didn’t appreciate the nightmare fodder.

This is my fear, thank you for feeding it.



