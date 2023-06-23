A sister-in-law’s tale of this wedding in the middle of a river is the weirdest – and most objectionable – nuptials you’ll read about this week

Weird World

We’ve been to a few less than entirely conventional weddings in our time, but we’ve never been to one as unconventional as this one.

It’s a nuptials that took place in the water – not just the water, but in the middle of a river – and it was shared by the couple’s sister in law who was worried she’d done the wrong thing by objecting to it.

They told the story in the corner of Reddit called ‘am I the asshole’ and the verdict was unanimous.

Extraordinary scenes.

The tale went viral on Twitter where it was shared by @baddestmamajama who had this to say.

Wedding culture has gotten insane and should be studied as a symptom of societal collapse. pic.twitter.com/mf7LSxiJA4 — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 21, 2023

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

People are not props. Repeat with me, people are not props. — Dale Schaeffer (@dale_schaeffer) June 21, 2023

I’ve had two weddings and the operating principle behind both was “thanks for coming to support us, we’re going to throw you a great party for doing so” and not “WITNESS ME GLORIFIED AS A GOD BEFORE YE RIVER DWELLING PEASANTS” and I think mine were better. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 21, 2023

I’ll take the quiet ceremony I had in the woods for a total cost of like $200 with a very small list of attendees over this any day… — Jane (@msjanejenkins) June 22, 2023

this but it’s a volcano and I only invite people I hate — Henry W. Hall (@HenryWHall) June 21, 2023

People are out of control. There’s no way I would have waded in that water either, and to expect your guests to do so is ridiculous. — Kristen Doerschner (@KrisDoerschner) June 21, 2023

NTA, this is very weird. If the couple wants to stand in a river to get photos that’s absolutely their right, but insisting guests stand there is ridiculous. — Jess (@JeskEyre) June 21, 2023

And it prompted @JCGlucks to share something similar, which might be tricky to read but it’s worth it.

