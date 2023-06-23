Weird World

A sister-in-law’s tale of this wedding in the middle of a river is the weirdest – and most objectionable – nuptials you’ll read about this week

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2023

We’ve been to a few less than entirely conventional weddings in our time, but we’ve never been to one as unconventional as this one.

It’s a nuptials that took place in the water – not just the water, but in the middle of a river – and it was shared by the couple’s sister in law who was worried she’d done the wrong thing by objecting to it.

They told the story in the corner of Reddit called ‘am I the asshole’ and the verdict was unanimous.

Extraordinary scenes.

The tale went viral on Twitter where it was shared by @baddestmamajama who had this to say.

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

And it prompted @JCGlucks to share something similar, which might be tricky to read but it’s worth it.

Source Twitter @baddestmamajama Reddit Image Unsplash Freestocks