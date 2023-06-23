This QT audience member’s tale of immigrants ‘going straight down the benefits office’ is a proper head wobbler

Politics

It was quite the edition of Question Time on Thursday, with the entire audience made up of people who voted for Brexit (no change there then and so on).

Some of them had since changed their minds, obviously, but not this woman who voted Leave to end safety rules for roofers.

#BBCQT Brexit Special audience member is "not unhappy" with how Brexit is going, because at least now "people in France and Germany" don't "go up on their roofs with nothing". ~AA 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1Denj5LMk — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 22, 2023

And not this man either, who hit the leave button because he was fed up with seeing people come straight in the country and immediately walk into the benefits office.

Brexit voting man in white, "I've seen people entering this country and going straight down to the benefits office." #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/fLbwpq1DhJ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 22, 2023

Now we don’t know what he does for a job (Fiona Bruce clearly didn’t think it warranted a follow up question) and it’s obviously a belief he appears to holds dear.

‘One of the reasons I voted to leave was to manage our own borders and stop people coming into this country as and when they felt like it. ‘I’ve seen people entering this country and going straight down to the benefits office. That’s what I have seen in the course of my employment.’

But – whatever the truth – it’s fair to say not everyone was buying 100% into what he had to say.

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and here are 11 of them.

1.

This is like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves when Kevin Costner arrives at Dover and in the next shot is walking along Hadrian's Wall. pic.twitter.com/Ug2ojR0zrQ — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 23, 2023

2.

You’ve seen it, have you? You’ve seen it? Have you? Really? Sure you’re not making this ridiculous thing up? You’re sure about that, are you? https://t.co/3iQgijuY9T — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) June 23, 2023

3.

going to the benefits office, something that has not actually existed for at least 20 years https://t.co/coZggY41cp — keewa (@keewa) June 23, 2023

4.

“I’ve seen people entering the country and going straight down to the benefits office” Interesting. What was the result? Because under EU free movement rules they wouldn’t be entitled to a penny. In fact, they could only stay if they can pay their way. pic.twitter.com/OpCHCtsMth — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 22, 2023

5.

This poor, poor man has seen such upsetting things in the course of his employment as a professional stalker of immigrants. He has experienced the terrible hardship of watching them blatantly do fictitious things just to irritate his bigotry. We, and that incredibly inclusive… https://t.co/aroZedFXZ4 — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) June 23, 2023

6.

It's so frustrating that he's been allowed to go on national television and spout this nonsense. He is so absolutely wrong. https://t.co/yBivduQh7s — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) June 23, 2023

7.

Didn't even bother to take their lifejackets off. Just stepped off the boat & walked in a completely straight line, crashing through walls, vehicles & trees until they eventually stopped at the Benefits Office counter, covered in brick dust, twigs & a trail of colourful bunting. https://t.co/QwV5tL0fqw — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) June 23, 2023

8.

He forgot to put “…in my dreams” at the end. https://t.co/OeFCgCHwnV — Miffy aka Baronessless Dorries (@miffythegamer) June 22, 2023

9.

This is, of course, nonsense. They’ve really got to make their ‘argument’ consistent. Are foreigners benefit scroungers? Or unnaturally hard workers stealing fruit picking jobs from locals who’d have loved the jobs had they not been thwarted by Lithuanian cunning? https://t.co/W2e3Z64TJ3 — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) June 22, 2023

10.

This man has never seen anybody coming straight from a boat and into a benefit office. He has seen a government give him the lowest pension in the world, increase the cost of living by their actions, increase hospital waiting lists and defunding the @NHSuk https://t.co/tpYudh8UdA — Steve 🐟 🇬🇷🇪🇺 💙 #European (@poorscousertom) June 23, 2023

11.

The sad thing about it is he's actually angry about shit he made up. He's got his own culture war going on in his head and he's fucking furious about it. https://t.co/PbNZvHVa42 — Pete 🤬 (@Sarf_London) June 22, 2023

