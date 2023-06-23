Politics

This QT audience member’s tale of immigrants ‘going straight down the benefits office’ is a proper head wobbler

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2023

It was quite the edition of Question Time on Thursday, with the entire audience made up of people who voted for Brexit (no change there then and so on).

Some of them had since changed their minds, obviously, but not this woman who voted Leave to end safety rules for roofers.

And not this man either, who hit the leave button because he was fed up with seeing people come straight in the country and immediately walk into the benefits office.

Now we don’t know what he does for a job (Fiona Bruce clearly didn’t think it warranted a follow up question) and it’s obviously a belief he appears to holds dear.

‘One of the reasons I voted to leave was to manage our own borders and stop people coming into this country as and when they felt like it.

‘I’ve seen people entering this country and going straight down to the benefits office. That’s what I have seen in the course of my employment.’

But – whatever the truth – it’s fair to say not everyone was buying 100% into what he had to say.

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and here are 11 of them.

Source Twitter @implausibleblog