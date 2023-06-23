This legendary autocorrect snafu is a proper hall of famer

Animals

This one goes out for anyone who’s been scuppered by autocorrect – so all of us then, every day. Well, nearly every day.

And this legendary autocorrect snafu has been going viral all over again for reasons which will become instantly obvious.

Stick it in the hall of fame.

‘I love that they sent a photo of the dog just to confirm its current status of life.’

fleshoutthedoorSWAT ‘Proof of life. Lol.’

MariesRetreat ‘Must have been a rollercoaster of emotions for the owner.’

_YouNeverSawMe_ ‘At least the correction came 1min. later… imagine not noticing the mistake for like an hour and the owner going crazy.’

zandadoum

Source Reddit u/WesternTailors