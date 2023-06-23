This Dara Ó Briain apology led to a most unexpected chain of events and it’s today’s loveliest thing on Twitter
Here’s a rather lovely thing which all began when the great Dara Ó Briain took to Twitter to apologise to a woman who he sent the wrong way on London Transport.
Just throwing an apology into the universe: If you were the woman who asked me today if the Waterloo and City line was down those stairs, I apologise for say No, and sending you to the entire other side of the station. The Waterloo and City WAS down those stairs. D’oh. So sorry.
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 21, 2023
And it prompted lots of replies …
The trek you sent that poor woman
on 😭
— Emma Jane Quinlan (@EmmaQuinlan) June 21, 2023
Oh God – reminds me of the time on the Circle Line at South Ken when I directed 2 Italian tourists to Harrow – MILES & 2 changes of Tube away. It later dawned on me they meant meant HARRODS – one stop away 😱 This was 27 years ago and it still haunts me
— Tina Weadick (@NutellaJob) June 21, 2023
I'm pretty sure she realised that the REAL Waterloo and City Line were the friends she made along the way.
— Alex Trowers (@BulkPaint) June 21, 2023
… But the real reason we mention it is because of one particular reply. This one.
I did that to @ThisisDavina once at a hotel in Egypt (or maybe Greece, can't remember) when she asked for directions to the spa. It was baking hot and I realised later, and spent the rest of the holiday avoiding her. True story.
— Rosie (@RA261976) June 22, 2023
And you’ll never guess what happened next (actually you might).
I forgive you 😂😂😂😂
— Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) June 22, 2023
Aww! All’s well that ends well, right?
We’re with Dara.
This exchange makes me very happy.
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 22, 2023
At which point Davina’s Long Lost Family colleague Nicky Campbell got in touch.
And this one?
— Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) June 22, 2023
Just normal happy.
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 22, 2023
😂
— Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) June 22, 2023
