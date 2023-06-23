This Dara Ó Briain apology led to a most unexpected chain of events and it’s today’s loveliest thing on Twitter

Celebrity

Here’s a rather lovely thing which all began when the great Dara Ó Briain took to Twitter to apologise to a woman who he sent the wrong way on London Transport.

Just throwing an apology into the universe: If you were the woman who asked me today if the Waterloo and City line was down those stairs, I apologise for say No, and sending you to the entire other side of the station. The Waterloo and City WAS down those stairs. D’oh. So sorry. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 21, 2023

And it prompted lots of replies …

The trek you sent that poor woman

on 😭 — Emma Jane Quinlan (@EmmaQuinlan) June 21, 2023

Oh God – reminds me of the time on the Circle Line at South Ken when I directed 2 Italian tourists to Harrow – MILES & 2 changes of Tube away. It later dawned on me they meant meant HARRODS – one stop away 😱 This was 27 years ago and it still haunts me — Tina Weadick (@NutellaJob) June 21, 2023

I'm pretty sure she realised that the REAL Waterloo and City Line were the friends she made along the way. — Alex Trowers (@BulkPaint) June 21, 2023

… But the real reason we mention it is because of one particular reply. This one.

I did that to @ThisisDavina once at a hotel in Egypt (or maybe Greece, can't remember) when she asked for directions to the spa. It was baking hot and I realised later, and spent the rest of the holiday avoiding her. True story. — Rosie (@RA261976) June 22, 2023

And you’ll never guess what happened next (actually you might).

I forgive you 😂😂😂😂 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) June 22, 2023

Aww! All’s well that ends well, right?

We’re with Dara.

This exchange makes me very happy. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 22, 2023

At which point Davina’s Long Lost Family colleague Nicky Campbell got in touch.

And this one? — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) June 22, 2023

Just normal happy. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 22, 2023

😂 — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) June 22, 2023

Source Twitter @daraobriain