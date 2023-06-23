Celebrity

This Dara Ó Briain apology led to a most unexpected chain of events and it’s today’s loveliest thing on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2023

Here’s a rather lovely thing which all began when the great Dara Ó Briain took to Twitter to apologise to a woman who he sent the wrong way on London Transport.

And it prompted lots of replies …

… But the real reason we mention it is because of one particular reply. This one.

And you’ll never guess what happened next (actually you might).

Aww! All’s well that ends well, right?

We’re with Dara.

At which point Davina’s Long Lost Family colleague Nicky Campbell got in touch.

