The takedown of this entitled killjoy is a masterclass in restrained fury

In the takedown hall of fame this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

It’s a father’s response to a killjoy who put paid to the tree house he built for his kids during the pandemic by complaining to their local homeowners’ association and it’s a masterclass in restrained fury.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted after it went viral on Reddit.

‘Now they well report them for not getting a permit to place that note on the tree.’

Borderingzero ‘Oi, you got a loicense fo’ that tree soign m8?’

MethodicMarshal ‘Dave, fight back. Don’t let the Karen win. Take over the HOA and change the rules. Work from inside the system if you must. Don’t let the children down. I really really need to know you didn’t let this idiot have her way. Let me know if you need help. Dave’s of the world UNITE!’

pauldeanbumgarner ‘I started participating in my communities HOA with three of my neighbors after some weird architecture rules they tried to implement(they wanted us to all paint our fences dark brown for some reason). ‘Come to find out, out of the hundred or so residences only about eight people show up to each meeting making us a good third of the votes. Of those eight two of them were fairly reasonable and one guy proclaims himself a libertarian and votes every new rule down. ‘With our voting power our fences can now be whatever color, the pool is getting a waterslide, and we made sure instead of making additions to the clubhouse at the pool no one uses the HOA fee now includes sewer and trash in exchange for an additional $5 a month. Plus we upset the brown fence Karen’s so much they stopped showing up to meetings. ‘If you cant beat em join em.’

Source Reddit u/killHACKS