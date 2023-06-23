Rishi Sunak spoke at Ikea and it all fell to pieces – 19 favourite responses

Politics

Spare a thought for the unfortunate workers at Ikea’s Dartford warehouse, who provided a captive audience for Rishi Sunak during a visit that had the strong feel of electioneering.

To put their minds at rest over the difficult conditions the UK is facing, Sunak promised to deliver on his five priorities and said he will restore trust in politicians.

We thought you’d want to see proof.

"All of you need to have trust in your politicians" PM Rishi Sunak tells business leaders in Kent he's "a different kind of politician" and wants to "change things"https://t.co/ESoGbXntqj pic.twitter.com/cGpHiGUECc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 22, 2023

“Trust me, I’m a politician.” said no trustworthy person ever.

His responses soothed everyone’s worries and the cost of living crisis just melted away. Except they didn’t.

1.

If I was a billionaire living rent free in central London, with a complimentary country house, I'd be ok too. https://t.co/ofeerHnwhH — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) June 22, 2023

2.

This is like Pennywise telling you to be more chill about your kids safety. https://t.co/QjLd8guNVo — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 22, 2023

3.

Read the room FFS House repossessions are already up by 50% on last quarter For many people, it is anything but ok. https://t.co/XWElVxkkgS — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 22, 2023

4.

Every time he says the word ‘integrity’, my face does an involuntary spasm. https://t.co/8gD7w0fQ3y — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) June 22, 2023

5.

IKEA: GLÜM selection seated, BELLEND (standing) pic.twitter.com/GL5Qyx5Wps — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK 🇺🇦 (@almurray) June 23, 2023

6.

Just extraordinary levels of gaslighting or delusion. https://t.co/KAIegClWrY — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) June 22, 2023

7.

he’s talking to himself about this meet & greet https://t.co/CROGtV4hc1 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 22, 2023

8.

are we, aye pic.twitter.com/fKh94mhlb4 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 22, 2023

9.

