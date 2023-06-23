Politics

Rishi Sunak spoke at Ikea and it all fell to pieces – 19 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2023

Spare a thought for the unfortunate workers at Ikea’s Dartford warehouse, who provided a captive audience for Rishi Sunak during a visit that had the strong feel of electioneering.

To put their minds at rest over the difficult conditions the UK is facing, Sunak promised to deliver on his five priorities and said he will restore trust in politicians.

Eric Morecambe GIFfrom Eric GIFs

We thought you’d want to see proof.

Trust me, I’m a politician.” said no trustworthy person ever.

His responses soothed everyone’s worries and the cost of living crisis just melted away. Except they didn’t.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2