Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ‘planning a cage fight in Las Vegas’ – the simulation has jumped the shark

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2023

In case you were wondering whether billionaires have too much time on their hands, Elon Musk mused online that he’d like to challenge Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight – and Zuckerberg has accepted.

We wish we could say that was as weird as it gets, but Andrew Tate has offered to train Musk to fight the smaller, but younger and fitter, Zuckerberg …out of revenge.

How he’d manage that from house arrest in Romania is anybody’s guess.

Once they’d realised it wasn’t fake news, people had a lot to say about it – none of it complimentary.

