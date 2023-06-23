Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ‘planning a cage fight in Las Vegas’ – the simulation has jumped the shark

US

In case you were wondering whether billionaires have too much time on their hands, Elon Musk mused online that he’d like to challenge Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight – and Zuckerberg has accepted.

Mark Zuckerberg is ready to fight Elon Musk in a cage match https://t.co/7NiAGi3BhF pic.twitter.com/AyyBwMbzrw — The Verge (@verge) June 22, 2023

We wish we could say that was as weird as it gets, but Andrew Tate has offered to train Musk to fight the smaller, but younger and fitter, Zuckerberg …out of revenge.

How he’d manage that from house arrest in Romania is anybody’s guess.

Once they’d realised it wasn’t fake news, people had a lot to say about it – none of it complimentary.

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… hang on a minute. Let me stop laughing for a moment. If ever there was a more tragic end of days event for the white rich men of power to flail out of relevance then I can’t imagine it… back to hysteria 🤣https://t.co/vymnd7AlRC — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) June 22, 2023

two completely fine guys, content with the vast sums of money they own, with no self-esteem issues https://t.co/JvUalfvGXy — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 22, 2023

Proof, if it were needed, that some of the world's richest and most influential people are in fact f**king toddlers. https://t.co/p4l0ajq7vl via @Verge — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 22, 2023

🎶This is what is sounds like when nerds fight🎶https://t.co/tt9ezzPAQV — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) June 22, 2023

Good morning and welcome to another completely sane day on the internethttps://t.co/XayON2G1JF — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) June 22, 2023

"And now…what's happening?"

*Entrance music sounds*

"Wait; it's TOM FROM MYSPACE WITH A METAL CHAIR!"

https://t.co/pKAaosc3Ex — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) June 22, 2023

Never rooted for a cage before https://t.co/QPTIa3Hkwm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 22, 2023

We're basically living in the world of 'Idiocracy' at this point.https://t.co/7r4nmIjXp4 pic.twitter.com/yxbkua7opv — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 22, 2023

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could end world hunger, but instead they’re going to try to beat each other up. Welcome to the modern age. — Doug Murano (@muranofiction) June 23, 2023

