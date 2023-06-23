Kylie Minogue doing an ‘AI Kylie’ is hilarious and so spot-on we can’t get it out of our head
Not only has Kylie Minogue got a new single out but Padam Padam has become something of a sensation, her first top 10 hit for 12 years no less.
This isn’t the sole reason for bringing you here, obviously, but just in case you haven’t heard it yet …
And we mention it because the Aussie legend offered up a ‘computer generated’ take on her new song.
And we know she’s an actress as well as a singer, obviously, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised at how good it is but it is so good! Like, really, really good.
kylie minogue doing the AI padam voice funniest person i know 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VAPEj7mX9Z
— emily blunt’s manager (@twiceblunt) June 22, 2023
No wonder it went so viral. And here are our favourite things people said about it.
Can’t get it out of our head.
This is absolutely iconic!! @kylieminogue https://t.co/T3l8sJN4X7
— Bright Light Bright Light (@brightlightx2) June 23, 2023
Voice actor era WHEN??!
— the father, son, & hoey spirit (@buffzaddy1) June 23, 2023
WHATTTTTGFG https://t.co/wZEnVVAisT
— LSDXOXO (@LSDXOXO_) June 23, 2023
I AM FUCKING LOSING ITTTTTT
— josé (@BeauLineIsToxic) June 23, 2023
She’s too good at this … https://t.co/ZSo7R3m2nE
— Himberly (@himbo_anonymous) June 23, 2023
Source Twitter @twiceblunt