Kylie Minogue doing an ‘AI Kylie’ is hilarious and so spot-on we can’t get it out of our head

Celebrity

Not only has Kylie Minogue got a new single out but Padam Padam has become something of a sensation, her first top 10 hit for 12 years no less.

This isn’t the sole reason for bringing you here, obviously, but just in case you haven’t heard it yet …

And we mention it because the Aussie legend offered up a ‘computer generated’ take on her new song.

And we know she’s an actress as well as a singer, obviously, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised at how good it is but it is so good! Like, really, really good.

kylie minogue doing the AI padam voice funniest person i know 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VAPEj7mX9Z — emily blunt’s manager (@twiceblunt) June 22, 2023

No wonder it went so viral. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Can’t get it out of our head.

Voice actor era WHEN??! — the father, son, & hoey spirit (@buffzaddy1) June 23, 2023

I AM FUCKING LOSING ITTTTTT — josé (@BeauLineIsToxic) June 23, 2023

She’s too good at this … https://t.co/ZSo7R3m2nE — Himberly (@himbo_anonymous) June 23, 2023

Source Twitter @twiceblunt