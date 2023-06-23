Celebrity

Kylie Minogue doing an ‘AI Kylie’ is hilarious and so spot-on we can’t get it out of our head

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2023

Not only has Kylie Minogue got a new single out but Padam Padam has become something of a sensation, her first top 10 hit for 12 years no less.

This isn’t the sole reason for bringing you here, obviously, but just in case you haven’t heard it yet …

And we mention it because the Aussie legend offered up a ‘computer generated’ take on her new song.

And we know she’s an actress as well as a singer, obviously, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised at how good it is but it is so good! Like, really, really good.

No wonder it went so viral. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Can’t get it out of our head.

Source Twitter @twiceblunt