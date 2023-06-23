Ever wondered how Rishi Sunak would fare on Mastermind? Wonder no more
Rishi Sunak spent some time speaking to workers at an IKEA warehouse on Thursday – lucky them. Apart from telling them to trust politicians, it was very much business as usual, with the PM pushing his five priorities –
Halve inflation
Grow the economy
Reduce debt
Cut waiting lists
Stop the boats
We’ve all heard these goals many times, whether we want to or not – and regardless of the question being asked. That inspired the very funny Jason Read – @jasemonkey – to recreate a comedy classic.
It’s pretty special.
If Rishi Sunak was a contestant on Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/jucjX9dU3R
— The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 22, 2023
Every journalist who has asked a politician a question will have nodded along to that with a sense of déjà vu.
Here are a few things Twitter had to say about it.
We’d have asked Rishi Sunak for a quote, but we already know what he’d have said.
