Ever wondered how Rishi Sunak would fare on Mastermind? Wonder no more

Rishi Sunak spent some time speaking to workers at an IKEA warehouse on Thursday – lucky them. Apart from telling them to trust politicians, it was very much business as usual, with the PM pushing his five priorities –

Halve inflation

Grow the economy

Reduce debt

Cut waiting lists

Stop the boats

We’ve all heard these goals many times, whether we want to or not – and regardless of the question being asked. That inspired the very funny Jason Read – @jasemonkey – to recreate a comedy classic.

It’s pretty special.

If Rishi Sunak was a contestant on Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/jucjX9dU3R — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 22, 2023

Every journalist who has asked a politician a question will have nodded along to that with a sense of déjà vu.

Here are a few things Twitter had to say about it.

I always wondered if Sunak was human, or perhaps merely a malfunctioning android. Talk about misunderstanding the term 'message discipline'. https://t.co/gbNHJYEYID — Inheritance_Ade (@Inheritance_Ade) June 22, 2023

Fooling nobody, not even his supporters. https://t.co/8j7NvzRN4X — Ern (@Ern400) June 22, 2023

Hahah – so true , he has the verbal dexterity of a plank of wood — Dinz (@dinsy) June 22, 2023

