Ever wondered how Rishi Sunak would fare on Mastermind? Wonder no more

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2023

Rishi Sunak spent some time speaking to workers at an IKEA warehouse on Thursday – lucky them. Apart from telling them to trust politicians, it was very much business as usual, with the PM pushing his five priorities –

Halve inflation
Grow the economy
Reduce debt
Cut waiting lists
Stop the boats

We’ve all heard these goals many times, whether we want to or not – and regardless of the question being asked. That inspired the very funny Jason Read@jasemonkey – to recreate a comedy classic.

It’s pretty special.

Every journalist who has asked a politician a question will have nodded along to that with a sense of déjà vu.

Here are a few things Twitter had to say about it.

We’d have asked Rishi Sunak for a quote, but we already know what he’d have said.

Source The Jase Image Screengrab