25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Welcome to our round-up of the things that have made us laugh this week. We hope you’re enjoying five minutes of peace and quiet while you see if you agree.

Give your faves a follow.

1.

Pour Sriracha and Drano into your worst paper cut. Now imagine that paper cut talking 24/7 about Yellowstone. Meet my neighbor. — Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) June 20, 2023

2.

Idk who needs to hear this but after 3 consecutive bowls of crunch berries it will look like you've pooped out a Smurf village — Duchess Anna of Banana 👑🍌 (@duchess_banana) June 22, 2023

3.

I wish other people in my household shared my vision, my spatial awareness, my complex three-dimensional thinking when it comes to loading the dishwasher. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) June 22, 2023

4.

Tories in Power for the last 12 Years. pic.twitter.com/nARAEaYzwt — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) June 23, 2023

5.

The 3-6 rocking attempts to get off the couch count as crunches. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) June 22, 2023

6.

These colour names are getting ridiculous pic.twitter.com/XNr9pi01JF — Geraint (@geraintgriffith) June 20, 2023

7.

19 years ago today I married my best friend. The vicar had awful eyesight and we were too polite to point out his mistake. Fiancé was furious. — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) June 22, 2023

8.

"Look I'm painting and blinking at the same time" and other reasons human children don't make it in the wild — Tori (@ToriTheMom) June 22, 2023

9.

I knocked over a plant in the kitchen but my cat saw me so I had to spray myself with water so I could show the law applies to everyone — Lord Hugh Mungus (@PoodleSnarf) June 19, 2023

10.

[dining out] Me: I demand to see the chef. These medallions of boeuf bourgignon are like shoe leather. Waitress: Sir, this is a Denny's, and those are sausage patties. — Bri, the Chauffeur (@TheChauffeur3) June 22, 2023

11.

This is what I'm going to do to when I retire. pic.twitter.com/lpBfRsQ6NN — Henry Jeffreys has a new book coming out in August (@HenryGJeffreys) June 18, 2023

12.