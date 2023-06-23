Politics

Alastair Campbell’s devastating Brexit verdict was A++ whether you can stand Campbell or not

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2023

You don’t have to be a fan of Alastair Campbell do appreciate this, his devastating verdict on Brexit on BBC1’s Question Time special on Thursday night.

He was talking to an audience made up entirely of people who voted for Brexit, who surely needed to hear it most (shame they probably weren’t listening).

Every word.

But just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s a woman on the same Question Time who voted leave to end safety rules for roofers.

Source Twitter @implausibleblog