Alastair Campbell’s devastating Brexit verdict was A++ whether you can stand Campbell or not

You don’t have to be a fan of Alastair Campbell do appreciate this, his devastating verdict on Brexit on BBC1’s Question Time special on Thursday night.

He was talking to an audience made up entirely of people who voted for Brexit, who surely needed to hear it most (shame they probably weren’t listening).

Alastair Campbell, “You were lied too.. I understand why you voted for Brexit.. Johnson, Farage, these conmen were coming along and offering you something that was going to make your lives better.. I don’t blame you for voting for Brexit, I blame them for lying to you.” #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/hB2066aQ2L — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 22, 2023

But just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s a woman on the same Question Time who voted leave to end safety rules for roofers.

#BBCQT Brexit Special audience member is “not unhappy” with how Brexit is going, because at least now “people in France and Germany” don’t “go up on their roofs with nothing”. ~AA 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M1Denj5LMk — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 22, 2023

