This guy ran some numbers on his girlfriend’s sexual history and it’s epically awful (NSFW)

This guy ran some numbers on his girlfriend’s sexual history and it’s simply epic.

It’s also – you’re probably guessed by now – more than a little NSFW. Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

It went wildly viral after it was shared by the ‘internet hall of fame’ account on Twitter.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full (maybe it’s for the best if you can’t read it in full).

And here are just a few of the many, many comments it prompted.

I love how he took the 10+ mile drive to really visualize it before deciding to cut it off 😅 — Habib ❤️🧙🏽‍♂️ (@NFTHabib) June 21, 2023

“Why did you break up with me?” “I ran some numbers” — Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) June 21, 2023

Thrusts are back and forth, they cancel each other. Therefore distance travelled is 0. — 🇸🇦 ياسر (@Yaserlfc2) June 21, 2023

That’s displacement. There is still time to delete this btw. — Hesh (@HeshComps) June 21, 2023

Idk about y’all but I feel like having a partner who has slept with that many people and has then decided that you’re the only person they want to be with for the rest of their life (assuming it’s a monogamous relationship) is kinda a flex — 🔞Katya🔞 She/they (@DemonicNesquik) June 21, 2023

Should have walked the 10 miles think he would have got a better understanding of the distance — Matthew Edgar (@theedgar501) June 21, 2023

Only one question remains – has he also calculated how many days he has left of being alone?

