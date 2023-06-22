The restaurant staff weren’t taking any nonsense from these TikTokers and had everyone cheering

Videos

This clip of restaurant staff taking zero nonsense – absolutely zero nonsense – from these TikTokers has gone viral on Reddit and had the entire internet cheering. Well, quite a lot of it.

There’s not a huge amount of context before it all kicks off but that might not be strictly necessary.

So much to unpick there. And these people surely said it all.

‘I’ll hop over this counter and make it myself… Guy in the background is WAITING for that to happen!’

Several-Try4712 ‘The quiet one in the back is the one that kid needed to worry about if he went behind that counter, for sure.’

Confident-Local-8016 “I’ll come back there myself and make my milkshake motherfucker!” “You come back here I swear to God I’ll beat the shit out of you”

…Guy decides not to jump the counter after talking tough.’

EvadingRedditIPBan ‘The kid sounded so hurt lol.’

Jirafayette ‘Dude at the griddle was like “please come back here.”

TropicApe ‘Fr just crossed arms and watching, waiting for the idiot to cross the counter.’

Skitzcordova ‘Never mess with fry cooks. They’re underpaid and usually have cats of boiling oil next to them.’

ArsenicAndRoses ‘That “Muthuhfugguh!” was embarrassing.’

BuckleyRising ‘I love this manager so much. None of the “the customer is always right,” or, “make the moment right” crap I’ve heard so much. ‘He put his employees first and I would happily work for that man over some managers I’ve experienced! If I had to go back to the service industry I’d find his store lol.’

LifeintheSlothLane

Source Reddit u/bxgang