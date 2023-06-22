The teacher’s response to this kid’s ‘reasonableness’ answer has got people infuriated all over again

Weird World

Your homework for today is to try not to get too infuriated by this teacher’s response to a kid’s answer to this ‘reasonableness’ question.

It’s about pizzas and it’s about fractions and, well, best have a look for yourself. It went viral – not for the first time – in the corner of Reddit called ‘facepalm’ for reasons which will become obvious …

Well, that’s not very reasonable. And you’re not the only person who is hurling things against the wall right now …

‘Yeah, but the math problem is begging the question and assuming at the outset that it IS possible — so saying that it’s not possible is not an option. ‘The problem presented clearly says that Marty ate more. It also does NOT say that both pizzas are the same size; assuming facts not in evidence is a logical flaw. ‘GIVEN THE SPECIFIC, STATED PARAMETERS SET OUT, “Marty’s pizza is bigger than Luis'” is not only technically correct, it’s very clever and innovative answer.’

530SSState ‘25% of a watermelon is bigger than 100% of a grape.’

southcentralLAguy ‘Reasonableness Question. ‘Marty ate 66% of his pizza. Luis ate 83% of his pizza. Marty ate more pizza. How?

child – Marty had a larger pizza. obviously ‘Teacher – WRONG, PIE IS A LIE, CAKE IS KING, YOUR WORLD IS JUST FIGMENTS OF YOUR IMAGINATION AND YOUR PARENTS DONT EVEN REALLY EXIST!!!!’

Locofinger ‘The math teacher took the “math” part too seriously, and decided that that meant they didn’t need to learn basic reading comprehension.’

The_Dream_of_Shadows ‘The only lesson learned that day was how you can’t trust authority blindly, even teachers can be absolutely dumb.’

Jeoshua ‘That is the reasonable answer.’

