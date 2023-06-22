The New Statesman’s ‘Waterstones Dad’ was mercilessly pilloried on Twitter – 17 bestsellers

Entertainment

A thinkpiece by Gavin Jacobson for the New Statesman describing ‘Waterstones Dad’ certainly caught the attention of Twitter on Wednesday, trending for several hours and providing joke fodder on an industrial scale.

"Waterstones Dad is more despondent, politically confused, curious yet overwhelmed by choice, drained by hopes raised and dashed, but lashed to the mast of a career, a good house, and the comforts of family life." 💬 @GavJacobson https://t.co/ER6q7orh0m — The New Statesman (@NewStatesman) June 21, 2023

Behind the paywall, the character description detailed Waterstones Dad’s voting record (mostly centrist), his Brexit stance (Remain) and his TV preferences (Top Gear over The Grand Tour), as well as many other confused character traits.

The author made no claims to hyperrealism.

Towards an unscientific theory of a certain type of reader I’m calling “Waterstones Dad”, and a screed against the rather impoverished state of popular nonfiction. Let the hate mail begin https://t.co/FDeh422TTr — Gavin Jacobson (@GavJacobson) June 21, 2023

This was Twitter’s review.

1.

Is Waterstones Dad in the room with us right now? https://t.co/8pYyCtEirK pic.twitter.com/t0i4UwXAzf — Dr Bai (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@doctorbaixue) June 21, 2023

2.

“he earns around £90,000 or more working in … the arts”

How?!? — Matthew Parkinson-Bennett 🏝📚 (@L_I_Editor) June 21, 2023

3.

We need to appeal to *spins wheel* Waterstones Dad in the *spins again* Beige Wall https://t.co/Nd8IIYJibP — Juan Mac (@no1guncle) June 21, 2023

4.

Waterstones Dad? Isn't that the one about the rabbits? pic.twitter.com/IzzCHOwAt7 — A Cis Wooloo (@MockWooloo) June 21, 2023

5.

Broke: Waterstones Dad

Woke: That Hermeticist Bookshop Near The British Museum Uncle https://t.co/8Z1yZDMwaD — Father Ted Kaczynski (@Niger5auru5) June 21, 2023

6.

Lmao you’re describing every single New Statesman columnist and subscriber! https://t.co/yi7j2xBEtr pic.twitter.com/tTPFy1wcbh — Hon. PolProf of Agile Ceremonies (@CeilNoyle) June 21, 2023

7.

Did Waterstones Dad write this? pic.twitter.com/6hkcborJA1 — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) June 21, 2023

8.

“Later in the show.. Waterstones Dad.. with their debut EP…” pic.twitter.com/DiewbCXBxM — JR Hartleys armchair (@JRsArmchair) June 21, 2023

9.