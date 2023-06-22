James Cleverly said he ‘couldn’t remember’ why he missed the Boris Johnson vote so the entire internet reminded him and it’s glorious

Politics

Foreign secretary James Cleverly was one of numerous senior Conservatives and Cabinet ministers – including PM Rishi Sunak, obviously – who missed Monday night’s Commons vote on Boris Johnson.

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee wondered what was so important that Cleverly couldn’t find the time to turn up, and she wasn’t letting him off the hook as easily as he presumably hoped she would.

And it’s two minutes very well spent.

Sarah-Jane Mee – Why didn't you vote on the privileges committee report? James Cleverly – "I can't remember what was in my diary at that point in time… that vote was a moot point…"#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/hz2HXzr43L — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 22, 2023

And because Cleverly’s memory so inconveniently failed him, there were plenty of other people to remind him precisely what he was doing on Monday night.

Left: James Cleverly tells Sky News he can't remember where he was at the time of the Privileges Committee Report vote a few days ago Right: James Cleverly walking into a drinks party at the time of the Privileges Committee Report vote pic.twitter.com/v1ofUVW7KN — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 22, 2023

Here he is again, captured by BBC2’s Newsnight.

Maybe I can be of help. You were at the Conservative Home summer party, trying to avoid @nicholaswatt. ~AA https://t.co/3zbGg97YQN pic.twitter.com/b2qmWKtqG0 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 22, 2023

And not only that, he had a starring role, apparently.

James Cleverly told @skysarahjane on Sky News this morning that he couldn't "remember" where he was on Monday for the vote on Johnson He was the "star speaker" at the ConservativeHome summer party#PrivilegesCommitteeReport #ToryLiars https://t.co/HgyrIU8yHv — Russell England 😷💉💙🇪🇺🧳🌻🇺🇦🗿 (@RussellEngland) June 22, 2023

But just in case he still can’t remember.

James Cleverly says he can’t remember what he was doing instead of voting because he is so busy being Foreign Secretary. He was in the UK attending a literal party instead of backing the Privileges Committee report. 👀 46 seconds in. pic.twitter.com/ERCe0oAxOY — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 22, 2023

Important business indeed!

The Foreign Secretary saying he can't remember where he was on Monday evening, just a few days ago. But, not to worry, I'm sure he's more than capable of representing us in complex geopolitical matters. https://t.co/SLOMLrRe3I — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) June 22, 2023

So much for democracy. — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 22, 2023

Good finish. Cut off mid lie. https://t.co/vUHWHH35Xq — Sam (@sammwittings) June 22, 2023

I hope that all of your electorate treat you @JamesCleverly with the same utter disdain. Cowardly — Simon Whale ™ (@Simon_Whale) June 22, 2023

James cleverly waffling on about why he didn’t attend the Boris Johnson vote Sarah Jane has enough after a while, jumps in on the waffle & James gets pretty pissed off Wait for the head turn at the end 😆#BBCBreakfast #ToriesDevoidOfShame pic.twitter.com/GtLt3qc5xy — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) June 22, 2023

One thing we can all agree with Cleverly on, it is indeed the sad truth that he is the foreign secretary.

