James Cleverly said he ‘couldn’t remember’ why he missed the Boris Johnson vote so the entire internet reminded him and it’s glorious

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2023

Foreign secretary James Cleverly was one of numerous senior Conservatives and Cabinet ministers – including PM Rishi Sunak, obviously – who missed Monday night’s Commons vote on Boris Johnson.

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee wondered what was so important that Cleverly couldn’t find the time to turn up, and she wasn’t letting him off the hook as easily as he presumably hoped she would.

And it’s two minutes very well spent.

And because Cleverly’s memory so inconveniently failed him, there were plenty of other people to remind him precisely what he was doing on Monday night.

Here he is again, captured by BBC2’s Newsnight.

And not only that, he had a starring role, apparently.

But just in case he still can’t remember.

Important business indeed!

One thing we can all agree with Cleverly on, it is indeed the sad truth that he is the foreign secretary.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK