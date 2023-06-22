Celebrity

Harrison Ford’s emotional reaction during an interview is giving everybody feelings

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2023

The release date of the last ever Indiana Jones film – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – is almost upon us, and the publicity machine is dialled up to 11.

Film critic Ali Plumb interviewed two of its stars, Harrison Ford – of course – and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for his BBC show Movies With Ali Plumb and he shared one very moving snippet on Twitter.

The 80-year-old superstar seemed genuinely touched by the affection shown to him, and it brought about a rash of teariness.

It wasn’t all sobs and nostalgia. Phoebe Waller-Bridge told Ali about a failed attempt to prank her co-star.

You can watch the full episode of Movies With Ali Plumb here

– and if you like Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones or just films in general, we recommend you do.

