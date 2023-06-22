Harrison Ford’s emotional reaction during an interview is giving everybody feelings

Celebrity

The release date of the last ever Indiana Jones film – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – is almost upon us, and the publicity machine is dialled up to 11.

Film critic Ali Plumb interviewed two of its stars, Harrison Ford – of course – and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for his BBC show Movies With Ali Plumb and he shared one very moving snippet on Twitter.

So I think I made Harrison Ford cry 🥲 (a bit) He certainly made me cry, I'll be honest with you pic.twitter.com/DCRIqWLv83 — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) June 19, 2023

The 80-year-old superstar seemed genuinely touched by the affection shown to him, and it brought about a rash of teariness.

1.

me watching this rn https://t.co/aon9TwUBZW pic.twitter.com/iGK279Nk2S — Tetragrammaton Cleric of Bean Harmonizing (@jesawyer) June 20, 2023

2.

hello, would you like to get hot eyes and feel a lot of feelings? https://t.co/Pm4Z0Hn3Uq — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) June 19, 2023

3.

He plays up the curmudgeon role so often, it’s rare to see him like this. https://t.co/bKvWI2tVj1 — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) June 19, 2023

4.

This man and the very heart and soul he brought to Indiana is something I have cherished my entire life. And I do not say that lightly…Indiana Jones is my favorite character of all time, and I only hope Mr. Ford knows, truly knows, what a gift he is to so, so many. https://t.co/sAemxdXwKf — Matthew Ewald (@Matthew__Ewald) June 19, 2023

5.

6.

As though he couldn't make us love him even more.❤️ https://t.co/8stUeIPm64 — Mizz Marsha (@MizzMarshaS) June 20, 2023

7.

Blimey. Wonderful clip. Ford really loves this character and it's great to see him seeing how much we all love him as the character. https://t.co/My9BCP7OqC — Paul Bullock (@apaulbullock) June 20, 2023

8.

Is it dusty in here? It suddenly feels very dusty, especially around my eye area. https://t.co/HQ6RcaKtNo — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 20, 2023

9.

I think many of us will miss this subliminal hope that we have had all the years for getting new Indiana Jones movies, since we were teenagers. Now this hope definitely ends , – but at least we get another one end of June. And it means a world to many of us. Am I right? https://t.co/eaDEXIJrr9 pic.twitter.com/zZP11VpuTZ — Adventure-Guide (@adventure_guide) June 20, 2023

It wasn’t all sobs and nostalgia. Phoebe Waller-Bridge told Ali about a failed attempt to prank her co-star.

So… Phoebe Waller-Bridge pranked Harrison Ford and things didn't go *quite* to plan pic.twitter.com/NOmkR9nQYf — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) June 19, 2023

You can watch the full episode of Movies With Ali Plumb here

– and if you like Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones or just films in general, we recommend you do.

READ MORE

Harrison Ford’s hilarious reaction to David Blaine’s trick has gone viral all over again

Source Ali Plumb Image Screengrab