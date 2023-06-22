The recipe is terrible but the NSFW commentary gets five stars

US

Funny TikToker – and now tweeter – @chefreactions doesn’t hold back when it comes to giving his opinion on the many recipes shared online. His savage putdowns make it worthwhile sitting through some truly atrocious clips – like this five-minute pasta dish.

The commentary is, understandably, NSFW.

“So many shells on the ground, looks like a firing range.”

TikTok users weighed in.

The DO NOT EAT warning on the silicone packet applies to the entire dish. Should have left it in.

Alicea Charamut

Nah, us Texans are not getting blamed for this…this state makes tons of mistakes but not this one.

Kat

What state does she need to go to to unlearn this?

Randall Stricklin

He shared the funny video on Twitter, where it went down a lot better than that food will have done.

1.

This is a culinary abomination.pic.twitter.com/qK37iAcpBP — 👑Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. Disinfo Ninja. (@Nullen80) June 21, 2023

2.

PEOPLE…we need to talk. This has to got be a crime of some kind. C'mon. I would feign explosive sickness to stay away from this. https://t.co/RpzozT2qFd — Not Another Nathan (@notanothernate) June 21, 2023

3.

3 day old road-kill Armadillo has more appeal, quite honestly. https://t.co/g5OKVxhE0o — Chumba Wumba (@Chumba_Da_Wumba) June 21, 2023

4.

This is a travesty. ***There was still liquid in the bottom of the pan after it baked***. She suffocated it with cheese and nothing had the chance to actually cook off. Sloppy, watery, inedible diarrhea mess. https://t.co/DwkDCRxrcJ — Puts The 'Daddy' in Daddy Immaru (@Und3rc1455H3r0) June 21, 2023

5.

Point specifically on this TEXAS map of who did this to you?!? It had better not be here in the big D!😳☠️🫣 https://t.co/zWZHnHKcfz — Are We There Yet? (@BimbolenaSports) June 21, 2023

6.

The commentary is brilliant. The dish however is a train wreck wrapped in multiple trips to the shitter with a dash of what the FUCK. https://t.co/Kf1lTQAbzA — Grumpy he/him (@Grumpy7447) June 21, 2023

7.

This is a sure sign of the apocalypse, but I died at “more shells on the ground than a gun range” lol — Molly Smash (@deltaasherhill) June 21, 2023

8.

I'm gonna be sick just from watching that.

I mean, if you have to mix crap, do it in a damn bowl, so the meat gets freaking seasoned.

And I won't get into what they did to the rest.

*Shudders* — Ossoff's Orynx PARODY cuz of hurt fee fees 💙🇺🇦 (@OOrynx) June 21, 2023

It gained him at least one new fan.

OMG, just found this guy and he makes every moment you spend on twitter worth while. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Z0cg4QfHfv — "WOKE" BELLA2023 (@BELLA2023590525) June 21, 2023

In case you were wondering whether he hates everything, watch how he reacts to master pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

