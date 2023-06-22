US

The recipe is terrible but the NSFW commentary gets five stars

Poke Staff. Updated June 22nd, 2023

Funny TikToker – and now tweeter – @chefreactions doesn’t hold back when it comes to giving his opinion on the many recipes shared online. His savage putdowns make it worthwhile sitting through some truly atrocious clips – like this five-minute pasta dish.

The commentary is, understandably, NSFW.

@chefreactions #duet with @Tammylouiseee they rally round the family with a baking dish full of shells #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ original sound – Tammylouiseee

“So many shells on the ground, looks like a firing range.”

TikTok users weighed in.

The DO NOT EAT warning on the silicone packet applies to the entire dish. Should have left it in.
Alicea Charamut

Nah, us Texans are not getting blamed for this…this state makes tons of mistakes but not this one.
Kat

What state does she need to go to to unlearn this?
Randall Stricklin

He shared the funny video on Twitter, where it went down a lot better than that food will have done.

It gained him at least one new fan.

In case you were wondering whether he hates everything, watch how he reacts to master pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

@chefreactions #duet with @Amaury Guichon secure the 💼 #chef #chefreactions #fyp ♬ Makeba

