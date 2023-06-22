A Glastonbury-goer’s response to this ‘rollers’ question is hilarious and totally adorable

Videos

As you’ll already know by now – of course you will! – it’s Glastonbury festival time again and we’re looking forward to watching it all from the comfort of our sofa.

The BBC’s estimable entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson has been talking to some of the 200,000 people lucky enough to have tickets, and this particular festival goer went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s a very funny moment and just totally wonderful all round, basically.

And if that’s tricky to watch, here it is again after it was shared on Twitter.

Wonderful!

My goal for Glastonbury is to meet her https://t.co/HRbgS0hjqT — Púca (@pucamusic) June 22, 2023

i went to sixth form with her and shes an absolute icon shes so lovely 😭 — katie (@prettyseouI) June 22, 2023

WHAT ROLLERS HAHAHAHA SLAY QUEEN https://t.co/Fq40xkXXfB — お前ら大嫌いだ (@pattoJPN1) June 22, 2023

Back over on TikTok, there was no shortage of people saying it was a Liverpool thing.

‘This is standard in Liverpool.. we keep them in all day til we go out, think nothing of it 🤣’

Han L

Last word (almost) to these people.

What rollers?? 😳 — Specsavers (@Specsavers) June 22, 2023

And because he’s so great follow Colin Paterson on Twitter here.

Source TikTok @bbcnews Twitter @xxbrummiebbzxx