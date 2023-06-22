Need to mix things up a little? Here are 18 different ways to call somebody stupid

Life

We can’t help wondering if u/past_weather576 has been watching the political news – on either side of the Atlantic – because they took to r/AskReddit to get an answer to this.

What’s your favorite synonym for “stupid” or “idiot”?

Obviously, there are a few NSFW responses – and some that are kind of quaint. Let us know if they’ve missed your favourite.

Heard Gordon Ramsay call someone a donut once and now it’s forever in my vocabulary as a synonym for idiot.

dollfaise

Oh Aces

Nincompoop….sounds so funny as well as sophisticated for some reason. Also it has poop in it

PizzaButcher404

My grandmother used to call me a dodo bird🤷‍♀️

Kimmie1223

I was always partial to “dipshit”

544075741

NobodyOf

Goose. It’s so harmless that it’s hilarious. My mate and might say ” he’s an absolute goose”. It’s the gift that keeps giving. Gets funnier the more you say it.

Killswitch-UK-FR

In Ireland we say “Eejit” or “Gobshite”..

Gullible-Middle3217

