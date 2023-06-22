Life

Need to mix things up a little? Here are 18 different ways to call somebody stupid

Poke Staff. Updated June 22nd, 2023

We can’t help wondering if u/past_weather576 has been watching the political news – on either side of the Atlantic – because they took to r/AskReddit to get an answer to this.

What’s your favorite synonym for “stupid” or “idiot”?

Obviously, there are a few NSFW responses – and some that are kind of quaint. Let us know if they’ve missed your favourite.

1.

Heard Gordon Ramsay call someone a donut once and now it’s forever in my vocabulary as a synonym for idiot.
dollfaise

2.


Oh Aces
Via, Via

3.

Nincompoop….sounds so funny as well as sophisticated for some reason. Also it has poop in it
PizzaButcher404

4.

My grandmother used to call me a dodo bird🤷‍♀️
Kimmie1223

5.

I was always partial to “dipshit”
544075741

6.


NobodyOf
Via

7.

Goose. It’s so harmless that it’s hilarious. My mate and might say ” he’s an absolute goose”. It’s the gift that keeps giving. Gets funnier the more you say it.
Killswitch-UK-FR

8.

In Ireland we say “Eejit” or “Gobshite”..
Gullible-Middle3217

9.

Numpty.
arianleellewellyn

