This Trump supporter says it would be stupid to keep classified documents in the bathroom

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 21st, 2023

Of all the reasons for not believing the charges against Donald Trump of illegally handling classified documents, ‘He wouldn’t do anything so stupid‘ has to be one of the least convincing – yet that’s what happened when Davram Stiefler spoke to this member of the MAGA cult.

“Let’s say you are Donald Trump and you know that they are after you, you gonna keep the papers in the bathroom?”

Well …yes.

The hot take got all the scorn it deserved.

RobHan suggested a question for the next interview.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab