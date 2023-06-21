This Trump supporter says it would be stupid to keep classified documents in the bathroom

US

Of all the reasons for not believing the charges against Donald Trump of illegally handling classified documents, ‘He wouldn’t do anything so stupid‘ has to be one of the least convincing – yet that’s what happened when Davram Stiefler spoke to this member of the MAGA cult.

Talked to this Trump supporter who said Trump would have to be really stupid to keep secret documents in his bathroom. We agree. pic.twitter.com/ZLTE9VztCu — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) June 15, 2023

“Let’s say you are Donald Trump and you know that they are after you, you gonna keep the papers in the bathroom?”

Well …yes.

An incredible image — boxes of classified documents stacked next to a toilet in a gilded Mar-a-Lago bathroom pic.twitter.com/a31GRkuOtH — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 9, 2023

The hot take got all the scorn it deserved.

1.

There may be no hope for America. https://t.co/g36qEjEfox — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) June 19, 2023

2.

3.

They are so close, SO CLOSE, to understanding. — Alexander J (@AgedMcNugget) June 19, 2023

4.

I mean, come on lady we are talking about Trump here.

Yes, it’s stooooopid! But so is he and all his followers. pic.twitter.com/AGXcwYzH8C — Joe G 🟧 (@EastEndJoe) June 15, 2023

5.

Wait till these morans find out I've been getting my legal advice from Tom Fitton! https://t.co/ZxvK3Qt4FV — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) June 19, 2023

6.

Keeping classified documents in the bathroom is stupid, so that's why it must have been staged. 🙄 https://t.co/U0Edg727fR — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) June 19, 2023

7.

Don’t forget the pictures for evidence in the indictment were taken by Trump’s own people. They literally told on themselves. — meat popsicle (@WouldCake) June 19, 2023

8.

That is BRILLIANT. I mean, that is REAL VALIDATED EVIDENCE right there. My Friends, These are the MAJORITY of YOUR Trump Voters and they call others CLOWNS. Bawahahahaha! — Uncle Chad / GIGACHAD2021 (@GIGACHAD2021) June 16, 2023

9.

10.

He stored them in the bathroom because his excuses are full of crap — Michael DiGaetano (@MichaelDig) June 20, 2023

11.

It's stupid. He's stupid. They are stupid https://t.co/Ljkmx5ienO — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 16, 2023

RobHan suggested a question for the next interview.

Can we ask these people if Biden can take Top Secret Classified Documents home when his presidency is over, share them with people and refuse to return them when asked? — RobHan (@robhanjr) June 19, 2023

READ MORE

Just when this conspiracy theorist can’t get any trippier, along comes the hilarious payoff

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab