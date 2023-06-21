Trump being told his policies would have executed a woman he boasted about saving is quite the watch

US

There was no shortage of memorable moments from Donald Trump’s Fox News interview with Bret Baier and – we’ll be honest – we didn’t think it would get better than this moment in which Baier all of Trump’s insults back to him.

And yet .. we think it’s just been eclipsed by this exchange in which Trump boasts about granting a full pardon to Alice Johnson, a Tennessee woman who was given a life sentence for a first time drug offence.

Baier had some news for Trump though, and what followed is quite the watch.

Trump brags to Bret Baier about granting Alice Johnson clemency. Baier informs him that she would be killed under his policy proposal of executing drug dealers. Trump is caught off guard: "No, no. No. Under my pl–. Under that? UHHHHHHHHHHH…" pic.twitter.com/WxSWOIQVi5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 20, 2023

Incredible scenes!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

