Trump being told his policies would have executed a woman he boasted about saving is quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 21st, 2023

There was no shortage of memorable moments from Donald Trump’s Fox News interview with Bret Baier and – we’ll be honest – we didn’t think it would get better than this moment in which Baier all of Trump’s insults back to him.

And yet .. we think it’s just been eclipsed by this exchange in which Trump boasts about granting a full pardon to Alice Johnson, a Tennessee woman who was given a life sentence for a first time drug offence.

Baier had some news for Trump though, and what followed is quite the watch.

Incredible scenes!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

In two words …

Source Twitter @MeidasTouch