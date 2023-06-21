This HR guide to ‘things that require zero talent’ got all the responses it deserved and more

Life

We’ve had a few encounters with human resources departments over the years and we’ve had good meetings, well, a good meeting, and bad meetings.

But we’ve never had an HR moment that ended quite so badly as this.

‘Thanks HR lady (for treating me like a child),’ said lorifejes who shared the picture over on Reddit.

And we’re pretty sure we’ve something very similar to it before, but it’s still a proper jaw dropper.

And it got all the responses it deserved and more.

‘I’d just write “11. Working in HR” on it and leave it there.’

Silly-Victory8233 ‘lmao that would destroy their ego.’

Vergo27 ‘Maybe we need to make our own list like this to hand back to these people in turn. ‘Treat employees with respect. ‘Respect employees time, whether it be on the clock or especially off the clock. ‘Do not attempt to illegally stop employees from exercising their rights as workers. You do not own your employees. ‘Treat people the way you want to be treated. ‘Always offer proper compensation for work done and do not insult people with half hearted attempts at ‘praising’ good work done. We DONT want your pizza party. ‘Off the top of my head thats all I got at the moment …’

DMDraconic ‘Alternate title … “10 things that are going to cost more than minimum wage”

hellsbagels666 ‘To be fair, some of these do take talent. Like not everyone has the gift of having a great attitude, or faking a good attitude. Especially when they’re being treated like garbage. ‘And the same for body language. Especially considering that sometimes body language is ridiculously misconstrued. ‘Like I have difficulty making eye contact, which sometimes people think makes me look untrustworthy. Not everyone can fake body language.’

Source Reddit u/lorifejes