This dog likes his stuffed animal friends to join him at dinner and it’s this week’s cutest thing
If you watch a cuter thing this week then, well, we’d like to see it.
It’s a dog that likes to invite their stuffed animal friends to join him at dinner and it’s just wonderful.
Meet Lunon, he always invites his stuffed animal friends to eat together..
by u/alanboston in MadeMeSmile
Awww!
‘This is adorable.’
bunty66
‘It’s very nice but personally makes me a little sad.’
Inside_Department_18
‘Why does it make you sad?’
HonestSapphireLion24
‘He seams so lonely he’s making the stuffed animal his friends. Probably needs a companion.’
DanielRodriguez256
Except …
‘I don’t get why people talk about “getting an another dog/friend” while there’s an another dog in the room 😶’
Bebi-Cat
‘I totally missed it. Real gorilla moment.’
Night_Thastus
To conclude …
‘Oh my gosh I can’t handle the cuteness.’
Dutchess2016
Source Reddit u/alanboston