This ‘shark vs small fish’ chase is 27 seconds of pure drama – with a twist
The best action film director couldn’t have made this chase scene better, because Mother Nature had already thrown everything she has into it – speed, near misses, a relatable little guy …and a twist.
Of course, a David Attenborough narration might have helped – us, not the unfortunate fish.
Here’s what Reddit users thought of the dramatic scene.
And we humans complain life is hard.
I_eat_hobo_stew
Little guy fought the good fight and lost. RIP
NowhereBoy1964
It’s a bird eats shark’s fish world.
Rymunee
Some days you’re the hammer and some days you’re the nail.
Cold-Inside-6828
Cutest death struggle I’ve seen today.
Ruet-Ahead
Me being chased by the maintenance dept on a Tuesday morning after a three day weekend .
Mods-On-Meds
Life is so cruel.
We-gon-ride
Oh damn , that bird and that shark are tag teaming it.
Electronic-Stuff4363
HillbillyEulogy wasn’t happy with the outcome.
I was hoping so hard that the shark was gonna nab the pelican.
Same vibes.
READ MORE
This hilarious cat chase is 8 seconds very well spent
Source r/ThereWasAnAttempt Image Screengrab