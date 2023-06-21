This ‘shark vs small fish’ chase is 27 seconds of pure drama – with a twist

Animals

The best action film director couldn’t have made this chase scene better, because Mother Nature had already thrown everything she has into it – speed, near misses, a relatable little guy …and a twist.

Of course, a David Attenborough narration might have helped – us, not the unfortunate fish.

Here’s what Reddit users thought of the dramatic scene.

And we humans complain life is hard.

I_eat_hobo_stew

Little guy fought the good fight and lost. RIP

NowhereBoy1964

It’s a bird eats shark’s fish world.

Rymunee

Some days you’re the hammer and some days you’re the nail.

Cold-Inside-6828

Cutest death struggle I’ve seen today.

Ruet-Ahead

Me being chased by the maintenance dept on a Tuesday morning after a three day weekend .

Mods-On-Meds

Life is so cruel.

We-gon-ride

Oh damn , that bird and that shark are tag teaming it.

Electronic-Stuff4363

HillbillyEulogy wasn’t happy with the outcome.

I was hoping so hard that the shark was gonna nab the pelican.

Same vibes.

via Gfycat

Source r/ThereWasAnAttempt Image Screengrab