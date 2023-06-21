A Trump-appointed judge granted Hunter Biden a plea deal and the GOP is furious – 14 favourite reactions

US

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, has admitted to tax misdemeanours and ‘illegally possessing a gun while a drug user’. He is believed to have agreed to undertake treatment for his addiction and to be monitored by authorities in a deal which is expected to keep him from serving a custodial sentence.

BREAKING: after a four-year politically motivated investigation looking into his entire life, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax crimes. Likely no jail time. That’s the blockbuster Hunter Biden crime spree the right has been waiting for. https://t.co/uxzN5edsBd — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) June 20, 2023

After obsessing about his laptop for years, you’d think Trump supporters would be pleased that the President’s son was facing charges. They are not.

Jim Jordan and Lauren Boebert seem worried. pic.twitter.com/ZXHtHsLqoA — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 20, 2023

Speaker McCarthy implied vindictiveness in the Trump indictment – again.

Speaker McCarthy reacts to the Hunter Biden plea deal: “If you are the president's leading opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. If you are the president's son, you get a sweetheart deal.” pic.twitter.com/MumfzF33US — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 20, 2023

Of course, Truth Social heard all about it – in capslock.

It’s even more ironic when you realise who was in charge of the case.

To be clear, a Trump-appointed US Attorney, David Weiss – who Joe Biden chose not to fire when he could have easily done so! – investigated Hunter Biden and agreed this plea deal with him. Joe Biden and the Democrats had nothing to do with it. https://t.co/byZFUjHkAV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 20, 2023

listen up, stupids: Hunter Biden cooperated and pleaded guilty and that's why he got a lenient deal. Donald Trump lied and obstructed repeatedly and that's why he's in deep shit. yell at me all you want, but it's not my fault that your guy's a criminal moron — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 20, 2023

BREAKING: Hunter Biden used the White House to find lenders for himself, gained 41 trademarks in China, made $640 million while “working” in daddy’s administration, and received $2 billion from the people behind 9/11. Whoops, never mind, that was Ivanka and Jared Kushner. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 20, 2023

seen here are conservatives after the news of hunter biden's plea deal was released pic.twitter.com/R6qnr3Y2av — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 20, 2023

Can we shut the fuck up about Hunter Biden now and focus on the motherfucker who tried to overthrow the government in broad daylight 2 1/2 years ago? — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) June 20, 2023

MAGA is crying that Hunter Biden got a favorable plea deal by pleading guilty and accepting responsibility. But you can’t really complain when your hero isn’t interesting in trying to negotiate a deal, denies all responsibility, and claims the government planted evidence. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 20, 2023

Dear Republicans, Hunter Biden doesn't affect your life at all. He has not been elected to anything. He is not running for anything. He has no power. He is just a private citizen. You only care about Hunter because you hate his father. You are truly nasty, pathetic people. — Mark Romano (@DLPodcaster) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden cooperating with investigators, pleading guilty, and accepting a plea bargain isn't white privilege. Trump being allowed to walk out of the courtroom after being indicted on espionage & obstruction of justice charges, is white privilege.#ProudBlue #TrumpForPrison pic.twitter.com/LtllMbwo4c — LA Blue Dot in GA (@namwella1961) June 20, 2023

Kevin McCarthy & his Republican horde want Hunter Biden imprisoned 10 years for misdemeanors Imagine the sentence he’d want for a sexual harasser who was indicted on felony espionage charges for stealing highly-classified documents & obstructing justice!@GOP @SpeakerMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/AiXwspiUpB — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden cooperated with prosecutors, listened to sensible defense attorneys, and is poised to receive a light sentence. The same option was available to Donald Trump, and he refused to.https://t.co/9eCtxC5gN9 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden faced justice. Good. His dad wasn’t president when he committed his misdemeanors, and he has never held a position in the government. Now do Jared, Ivanka, Junior, and Stupid Eric. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal charges. Not a single Democrat is upset by it. All seem to agree that no one should be above the law. Yet, Republicans are having a complete meltdown. Funny how that works. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 20, 2023

Our system isn’t perfect, but it is a testament to the rule of law and the Administration’s non-interference in the Justice Department that the President’s son can be investigated, prosecuted, and convicted during his father’s term in office. https://t.co/1Tg6ClrRYo — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 20, 2023

Indicting Hunter Biden is a political WITCH HUNT! Just kidding.

Ppl who aren't in a cult of obedience believe all political figures who break laws should be held accountable. We're also 100% down w/DOJ investigating the business deals of ALL presidential children. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 20, 2023

Facts:

1. The case against Hunter Biden is not the same as that against Donald Trump.

2. Donald Trump was THE PRESIDENT.

3. Donald Trump kept CLASSIFIED documents.

4. The Presidential Records Act does NOT protect him.

5. Trump went on FOX News and admitted his crime.

6. Trump has… pic.twitter.com/vC3m6S6sOt — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 20, 2023

We’ll leave this here.

From outrage on the right over Hunter Biden’s plea agreement you’d of thought his laptop had nuclear secrets on it. pic.twitter.com/JFrzKtSVvt — (@FrancisWegner) June 20, 2023

