A Trump-appointed judge granted Hunter Biden a plea deal and the GOP is furious – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 21st, 2023

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, has admitted to tax misdemeanours and ‘illegally possessing a gun while a drug user’. He is believed to have agreed to undertake treatment for his addiction and to be monitored by authorities in a deal which is expected to keep him from serving a custodial sentence.

After obsessing about his laptop for years, you’d think Trump supporters would be pleased that the President’s son was facing charges. They are not.

Speaker McCarthy implied vindictiveness in the Trump indictment – again.

Of course, Truth Social heard all about it – in capslock.

It’s even more ironic when you realise who was in charge of the case.

We’ll leave this here.

