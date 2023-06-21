Celebrity

Gino D’Acampo threw epic Schofield shade on This Morning and basically everything ground to a halt

John Plunkett. Updated June 21st, 2023

You might remember a sub plot of the saga of Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning was when the programme’s editor referred to aubergines when asked about allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment on the show.

One MP later said the comment was outrageously dismissive and flippant on camera about an immensely serious issue’ and ITV bosses said it was ‘extremely ill-judged’.

And anyway, we mention it again because it was clearly at the forefront of Gino D’Acampo’s mind when he returned to the show on Monday and the look on Dermot O’Leary’s face says it all.

Ooof.

Ah, the way they were …

Source Twitter @I_amMukhtar