Gino D’Acampo threw epic Schofield shade on This Morning and basically everything ground to a halt

You might remember a sub plot of the saga of Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning was when the programme’s editor referred to aubergines when asked about allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment on the show.

Q – Is there a toxic work environment at #ThisMorning Martin Frizell{Editor, This Morning) – “What I’ve always found toxic is aubergine… do you like aubergine… because I don’t like aubergine.”#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/eeBUMveZ0p — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 5, 2023

One MP later said the comment was outrageously dismissive and flippant on camera about an immensely serious issue’ and ITV bosses said it was ‘extremely ill-judged’.

And anyway, we mention it again because it was clearly at the forefront of Gino D’Acampo’s mind when he returned to the show on Monday and the look on Dermot O’Leary’s face says it all.

Remember when that This Morning producer, was door stepped about Phillip Schofield and he kept dodging the question and just kept going on about how he hates aubergines. Well, this may be last time Gino D’Acampo’s is getting booked by him. pic.twitter.com/gJYSWmJhHr — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 20, 2023

Ooof.

“I’m back, any news in the last months I should know?” 😂😂 — Steven Seagull (@AngrySeagull2) June 20, 2023

@Ginofantastico We love you….. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 The way Dermot froze pic.twitter.com/P9qe4Y8G7n — Phi Okello (@PTupac) June 20, 2023

Fantastic man, had me in stitches. — Matt (@apathetic_geek) June 20, 2023

Good for Gino! Subtly calling out some of the shite that’s gone down. — Special Guest Star (@MrDCPhillips) June 20, 2023

He’s gone up in my estimation — paula davies (@paulada44880195) June 20, 2023

Source Twitter @I_amMukhtar