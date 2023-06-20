That Tory HQ lockdown party goes from bad to worse as ‘Jingle and Mingle’ invitations emerge – 19 RSVPs

Politics

At the weekend, a video emerged showing a party at Conservative headquarters, held during lockdown.

EXCLUSIVE: First ever Partygate video revealed as Tories drink, dance and laugh at Covid rulespic.twitter.com/vIHbuIqWWf — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 17, 2023

Despite many Tories insisting that people no longer care about Partygate, the video added to the outrage over the Privileges Committee report into Boris Johnson.

I realise this is simplistic.

But encapsulated in this scene, is everything that a lot of people think the Tories are. As a piece of PR it’s such a disastrous vignette.

Classless , braying, arrogant,emotionally detached and stupid, and the least cool people in the country. https://t.co/5JdADpTdba — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) June 17, 2023

Although the video was very much a smoking gun, things took an absurd turn when it emerged that there had even been a festive invitation.

Look whose name featured prominently on the "Jingle and Mingle" party invitation that was captured on the leaked Partygate video. That would be freshly minted life peer Shaun Bailey. 😬 😱 https://t.co/sgl44l2lOF pic.twitter.com/tPZQ3LqJpJ — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 19, 2023

This was the government advice at the time.

From the governments mouth… pic.twitter.com/MlNQKGdz8V — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) June 19, 2023

Whether it was a party or some other type of gathering had already been considered by the Met after a still image was published at the height of the Partygate scandal, but they had concluded that it didn’t meet the evidence threshhold.

Surely the House of Lords Apointments Committee must now withdraw approval of Shaun Bailey’s peerage? And the clown in braces who got an MBE should have it taken away pic.twitter.com/KfHi1VXUjp — Kevin Pascoe #PoliticsOfFairness (@KevinPascoe) June 18, 2023

News of the invitation invited both anger and ridicule.

1.

‘What did the government do during the pandemic, dad?’

‘They jingled & they mingled, son’ pic.twitter.com/pfqbVLhPQq — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) June 19, 2023

2.

How nice. They were enjoying 'Jingle and Mingle' while us plebs got to suffer 'Dying and Crying'. https://t.co/7CoHC9CN98 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 19, 2023

3.

Jingle and Mingle by Jack Vettriano pic.twitter.com/fojTwF8qbr — christhebarker (@christhebarker) June 19, 2023

4.

Sounds like a carol service for swingers. https://t.co/oJGG0V3eRz — Fergus Butler-Gallie (@_F_B_G_) June 19, 2023

5.

"Stick some Bacardi Breezers in the fridge, Shaun, we'll be round in ten. Jingle Mingle, right? Epic." https://t.co/crGjvpYNyG — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 19, 2023

6.

Dear @metpoliceuk – is there still a "lack of evidence" that there was a party going on? https://t.co/iuKv0y4CFz pic.twitter.com/3QBQyXyF30 — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) June 19, 2023

7.

Just an incredible invite all around. “Is it clear enough we’re breaking the law by calling it a party or shall I get the word mingle in there?” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 19, 2023

8.

If I were invited to something called "Jingle and Mingle" I would simply emigrate. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 19, 2023

9.

There's doing this in the first place, which is bad enough and has rightly been extensively discussed. But I'm also agog at filming it/allowing oneself to be filmed. I cannot begin to understand what on earth they thought they were doing. https://t.co/onWDqfosFG — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) June 19, 2023

10.