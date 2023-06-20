Politics

That Tory HQ lockdown party goes from bad to worse as ‘Jingle and Mingle’ invitations emerge – 19 RSVPs

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 20th, 2023

At the weekend, a video emerged showing a party at Conservative headquarters, held during lockdown.

Despite many Tories insisting that people no longer care about Partygate, the video added to the outrage over the Privileges Committee report into Boris Johnson.

Although the video was very much a smoking gun, things took an absurd turn when it emerged that there had even been a festive invitation.

This was the government advice at the time.

Whether it was a party or some other type of gathering had already been considered by the Met after a still image was published at the height of the Partygate scandal, but they had concluded that it didn’t meet the evidence threshhold.

News of the invitation invited both anger and ridicule.

