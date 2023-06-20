This Tory MP was dismantled with his own words on Newsnight and it’s glorious

Politics

Another week, another clip goes viral featuring the wonderful Victoria Derbyshire on BBC2’s Newsnight.

This time it’s Tory MP Bob Seely who denied ever calling the House of Commons privileges committee that investigated Boris Johnson a ‘kangaroo court’.

Except Derbyshire had done her research – of course she had – and not only had he called it a kangaroo court, he had done it on Newsnight (which Seely denied even appearing on).

Here is the pair’s exchange on Monday night’s programme, before it cuts to Seely’s earlier Newsnight appearance on (just in case he still can’t remember).

Victoria Derbyshire: “A week last Friday on #Newsnight you described the Priv. Committee as a kangaroo court” Tory MP Bob Seely: “I don’t think I did” VD: “You absolutely did” BS a week last Fri: “I have a lot of sympathy for some of the issues raised by this kangaroo court” pic.twitter.com/sRigBHCAz5 — David (@Zero_4) June 19, 2023

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Is it possible to die of secondhand embarrassment? #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/P7JWl1Roh9 — 🌟 joannamont 🌟 (@joannamont) June 19, 2023

The first rule of interviews is to remember if you’ve been interviewed before #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/E03ULGvRHw — Nina Sawetz (@NinaSawetz) June 19, 2023

He should have claimed it was an A.I impersonator, everyone’s buying that excuse at the moment 😀 — Lee Bandoni (@leebandoni) June 19, 2023

Bob Seely getting his arse handed to him on a plate by Victoria Derbyshire. VD “A week last Friday on Newsnight you described the Privileges Committee as a kangaroo court” BS “I don’t think I did” VD “You absolutely did”#PrivilegesCommittee #newsnight pic.twitter.com/hoinPRFxCU — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) June 20, 2023

Aah he’s put his glasses on so we can’t recognise him 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Made in Kernow (@bigbossgroove1) June 19, 2023

Victoria really doesn’t take any nonsense, does she? Absolutely tremendous. — Jon 🇺🇦🌹💚💙 #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 (@snevinoj) June 19, 2023

Bob Seely being OWNED by Victoria Derbyshire on #Newsnight! I didn’t say that. I wasn’t here. It’s the way the question was asked. Oh… pic.twitter.com/SJWIpnds5S — Daragh Galway (@daragh_galway) June 19, 2023

In the unlikely event you’ve forgotten the fabulous Derbyshire exchange that went viral last week …

And if you’re in the mood for even more of this sort of thing, here are six times Derbyshire was our absolute queen.

To conclude …

Imagine ‘forgetting’ saying “kangaroo court” despite it being on the same programme two weeks ago. Then denying you’d said it. Then needing to be corrected, forcefully, on air. This is why we need public service broadcasting in the era of post truth politics. #Newsnight https://t.co/9RTDNaQLCM — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) June 20, 2023

