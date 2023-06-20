Politics

This Tory MP was dismantled with his own words on Newsnight and it’s glorious

John Plunkett. Updated June 20th, 2023

Another week, another clip goes viral featuring the wonderful Victoria Derbyshire on BBC2’s Newsnight.

This time it’s Tory MP Bob Seely who denied ever calling the House of Commons privileges committee that investigated Boris Johnson a ‘kangaroo court’.

Except Derbyshire had done her research – of course she had – and not only had he called it a kangaroo court, he had done it on Newsnight (which Seely denied even appearing on).

Here is the pair’s exchange on Monday night’s programme, before it cuts to Seely’s earlier Newsnight appearance on (just in case he still can’t remember).

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

