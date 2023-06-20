This guy was furious that his ‘too small TV’ didn’t measure up and it’s an all-time classic

Life

We tend not to get too grumpy with customer service because the rare occasion when we clamber on our high horse it turns out we were totally in the wrong in the first place.

But we’ve never suffered a fall quite so dramatic as this poor guy, who was furious that his ‘too small TV’ simply didn’t measure up, and it’s an all-time classic.

‘My 50″ TV is only 44″, this is a scam!’ complained this particular 1-star review.

Well, maybe. Maybe not.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

False advertisement Purchased the Samsung 8 series TU8000 50″. After unpacking found that the 50″ I purchased was actual 44″. How’s that! The box is only 49″ there no way with the foam protection the TV could be 50″. See pictures and video. This is a scam. I need my money or a 50″ Samsung TV.

Are you going to tell them, or are we?

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted over on Reddit.

‘Why not measure it vertically and really get fired up?’

TerafloppinDatP “This 50 inch is only a 24 inch!!”

TaterTotQueen630 ‘I hope the 2 other people holding the tape measure knew and just wanted to see this person make an ass of themselves.’

Become_The_Villain ‘The fact that he took the photo with an i-Pad just makes everything so much better.’

mr_oddperson ‘Just FYI for anyone coming to say that the Amazon post is right, all electronics screen sizes are measured on the diagonal.’

Posiedon22 ‘When I worked retail, this would come up every so often. ‘I would explain to people why it’s measured that way, and it has to so with the first CRT TVs screens being round. Diameter measurements were the only way you could measure them efficiently. ‘When screens became more rectangular, the measurements switched to diagonal. It sounds more impressive, and it’s more efficient, since screens can be described with just one number, instead of two.’

66GT350Shelby

