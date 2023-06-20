This American asking their ‘British friend’ when it’s okay to have a drink is fabulously done and so on the money

Life

No-one nails British culture from an outsider’s perspective better than @yorkshirepeach over on TikTok.

Lisa Dollan is an American, from Georgia, living in Yorkshire with her family and she went wildly viral in 2021 with her video of things that are common in the UK but just wouldn’t work in the US.

And now she’s gone and done it again with this fabulous video of an American asking their ‘British friend’ when it’s okay to have a drink. And it’s very funny and totally – totally – spot on.

We’ll drink to that.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it over on TikTok.

Follow @yorkshirepeach on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @yorkshirepeach